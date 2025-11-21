What Can You Do With This Automation?
Build a connected RevOps system:
- Deal-to-Project: Create client projects when deals close.
- Task Assignment: Assign kickoff tasks based on deal type.
- Invoice Automation: Generate invoices via Stripe.
- Revenue Tracking: Log transactions to Google Sheets.
Use Cases
- Agencies: Automate client onboarding on contract signing.
- SaaS: Connect billing to customer success workflows.
- Consulting: Manage engagements and milestone billing.
How To Use This Automation
- Go to the "Automations" tab.
- Connect HubSpot deal_stage_reached trigger.
- Set up Stripe invoice creation.
- Enable the toggle to activate.