💰 Revenue Operations Pipeline with AI

Unify revenue operations with automated deal tracking, project creation, and invoice generation.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Build a connected RevOps system:

  • Deal-to-Project: Create client projects when deals close.
  • Task Assignment: Assign kickoff tasks based on deal type.
  • Invoice Automation: Generate invoices via Stripe.
  • Revenue Tracking: Log transactions to Google Sheets.

Use Cases

  • Agencies: Automate client onboarding on contract signing.
  • SaaS: Connect billing to customer success workflows.
  • Consulting: Manage engagements and milestone billing.

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab.
  • Connect HubSpot deal_stage_reached trigger.
  • Set up Stripe invoice creation.
  • Enable the toggle to activate.