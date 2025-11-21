What Can You Do With This Automation?
Provide 24/7 customer support with an AI agent that handles inquiries intelligently.
Inquiry Handling: Answer common questions from knowledge base
Issue Resolution: Guide customers through troubleshooting steps
Ticket Creation: Log issues and create support tickets
Smart Escalation: Route complex issues to human agents
Satisfaction Tracking: Collect feedback after interactions
Agent Capabilities
|Capability
|Description
|Knowledge Base
|Trained on your docs, FAQs, and procedures
|Sentiment Analysis
|Detect frustrated customers early
|Intent Recognition
|Understand what customers really need
|Context Memory
|Remember conversation history
|Handoff Protocol
|Smooth transition to human agents
Automation Flow
|Trigger
|Actions
|Customer message received
|AI analyzes intent and sentiment
|Simple query
|AI responds from knowledge base
|Complex issue
|Create ticket, escalate to human
|Frustrated customer
|Priority escalation, alert manager
|Conversation resolved
|Send satisfaction survey
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Train agent on your knowledge base
Configure escalation rules
Enable the toggle to activate