💬 AI Customer Service Agent with AI

Deploy an AI agent that handles customer inquiries, resolves common issues, and escalates complex cases to human support intelligently.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Provide 24/7 customer support with an AI agent that handles inquiries intelligently.

  • Inquiry Handling: Answer common questions from knowledge base

  • Issue Resolution: Guide customers through troubleshooting steps

  • Ticket Creation: Log issues and create support tickets

  • Smart Escalation: Route complex issues to human agents

  • Satisfaction Tracking: Collect feedback after interactions

Agent Capabilities

Capability Description
Knowledge Base Trained on your docs, FAQs, and procedures
Sentiment Analysis Detect frustrated customers early
Intent Recognition Understand what customers really need
Context Memory Remember conversation history
Handoff Protocol Smooth transition to human agents

Automation Flow

Trigger Actions
Customer message received AI analyzes intent and sentiment
Simple query AI responds from knowledge base
Complex issue Create ticket, escalate to human
Frustrated customer Priority escalation, alert manager
Conversation resolved Send satisfaction survey

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Train agent on your knowledge base

  • Configure escalation rules

  • Enable the toggle to activate