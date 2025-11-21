download dots
🔬 Multi-Agent Research & Report Generator with AI

Deploy a team of AI agents that collaboratively research topics, analyze data, and produce comprehensive reports with citations and insights.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Harness the power of multiple AI agents working together to produce research-grade output.

  • Parallel Research: Multiple agents gather information simultaneously

  • Cross-Validation: Agents verify each other's findings

  • Synthesis: Coordinator agent combines insights into coherent narrative

  • Citation Management: Automatic source tracking and attribution

  • Quality Review: Editor agent polishes final output

Agent Team Configuration

Agent Role Specialty
Lead Researcher Primary information gathering Web search, document analysis
Data Analyst Quantitative analysis Statistics, trends, comparisons
Industry Expert Domain knowledge Context, implications, predictions
Fact Checker Verification Source validation, accuracy
Report Writer Synthesis Clear writing, structure, flow

Automation Flow

Trigger Actions
Research request Lead Researcher scopes and plans
Plan approved Agents execute parallel research
Data gathered Data Analyst processes findings
Analysis complete Fact Checker validates claims
Verified Report Writer creates final document

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Configure agent knowledge sources

  • Set output format and depth

  • Enable the toggle to activate