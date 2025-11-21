What Can You Do With This Automation?
Harness the power of multiple AI agents working together to produce research-grade output.
Parallel Research: Multiple agents gather information simultaneously
Cross-Validation: Agents verify each other's findings
Synthesis: Coordinator agent combines insights into coherent narrative
Citation Management: Automatic source tracking and attribution
Quality Review: Editor agent polishes final output
Agent Team Configuration
|Agent
|Role
|Specialty
|Lead Researcher
|Primary information gathering
|Web search, document analysis
|Data Analyst
|Quantitative analysis
|Statistics, trends, comparisons
|Industry Expert
|Domain knowledge
|Context, implications, predictions
|Fact Checker
|Verification
|Source validation, accuracy
|Report Writer
|Synthesis
|Clear writing, structure, flow
Automation Flow
|Trigger
|Actions
|Research request
|Lead Researcher scopes and plans
|Plan approved
|Agents execute parallel research
|Data gathered
|Data Analyst processes findings
|Analysis complete
|Fact Checker validates claims
|Verified
|Report Writer creates final document
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Configure agent knowledge sources
Set output format and depth
Enable the toggle to activate