Close More Deals with Less Admin
The Real Estate Agent CRM handles the busywork so you can focus on relationships and closings.
What's Included
Lead Management: Capture and nurture leads from multiple sources
Listing Tracker: Manage active, pending, and sold listings
Showing Scheduler: Book and track property showings
Transaction Management: Track deals from contract to close
Client Portal: Share documents and updates with buyers/sellers
Anniversary Reminders: Never miss a closing anniversary
Automations Included
|Trigger
|Actions
|Lead form submitted
|Create contact, start nurture sequence, assign agent
|Showing scheduled
|Send confirmation, prep property details, remind day-of
|Offer submitted
|Create transaction record, notify all parties
|Inspection scheduled
|Send prep checklist, create follow-up task
|Closing completed
|Send congrats, request review, schedule anniversary
|1 year since closing
|Send home anniversary email, request referrals
Integrations
Calendly • Gmail • Google Calendar • Twilio • HubSpot
How To Get Started
Clone the Real Estate Agent CRM
Import your existing contacts and listings
Set up your lead capture forms
Connect your calendar for showings
Start nurturing leads automatically