download dots
Categories

🏠 Real Estate Agent CRM with AI

Manage listings, leads, showings, and transactions with automated follow-ups. Track the entire journey from first inquiry to closing.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

Close More Deals with Less Admin

The Real Estate Agent CRM handles the busywork so you can focus on relationships and closings.

What's Included

  • Lead Management: Capture and nurture leads from multiple sources

  • Listing Tracker: Manage active, pending, and sold listings

  • Showing Scheduler: Book and track property showings

  • Transaction Management: Track deals from contract to close

  • Client Portal: Share documents and updates with buyers/sellers

  • Anniversary Reminders: Never miss a closing anniversary

Automations Included

Trigger Actions
Lead form submitted Create contact, start nurture sequence, assign agent
Showing scheduled Send confirmation, prep property details, remind day-of
Offer submitted Create transaction record, notify all parties
Inspection scheduled Send prep checklist, create follow-up task
Closing completed Send congrats, request review, schedule anniversary
1 year since closing Send home anniversary email, request referrals

Integrations

Calendly • Gmail • Google Calendar • Twilio • HubSpot

How To Get Started

  1. Clone the Real Estate Agent CRM

  2. Import your existing contacts and listings

  3. Set up your lead capture forms

  4. Connect your calendar for showings

  5. Start nurturing leads automatically