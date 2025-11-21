download dots
Categories

⭐ Service Business Starter Kit with AI

Launch any service business with booking, payments, customer management, and follow-up automation. Perfect for coaches, trainers, therapists, and professional services.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

Launch Your Service Business Today

Whether you're a coach, trainer, therapist, or consultant, this starter kit gives you everything to start accepting clients professionally.

What's Included

  • Online Booking: Clients book directly from your availability

  • Intake Forms: Collect information before sessions

  • Payment Processing: Accept payments at booking or after sessions

  • Session Notes: Document each session with templates

  • Follow-Up Sequences: Automated check-ins and rebooking prompts

  • Client History: Complete record of every interaction

Automations Included

Trigger Actions
Booking created Send confirmation, intake form, calendar invite
Intake form completed Prepare session agenda, notify provider
24 hours before session Send reminder with prep instructions
Session completed Send follow-up email, request feedback
7 days no booking Send re-engagement email with booking link
Positive feedback received Request testimonial, offer referral incentive

Integrations

Calendly • Stripe • Gmail • Google Calendar • Zoom • Twilio

How To Get Started

  1. Clone the Service Business Starter Kit

  2. Set up your services and pricing

  3. Connect your calendar and payment processor

  4. Customize email templates

  5. Share your booking link and start serving clients