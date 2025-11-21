Launch Your Service Business Today
Whether you're a coach, trainer, therapist, or consultant, this starter kit gives you everything to start accepting clients professionally.
What's Included
Online Booking: Clients book directly from your availability
Intake Forms: Collect information before sessions
Payment Processing: Accept payments at booking or after sessions
Session Notes: Document each session with templates
Follow-Up Sequences: Automated check-ins and rebooking prompts
Client History: Complete record of every interaction
Automations Included
|Trigger
|Actions
|Booking created
|Send confirmation, intake form, calendar invite
|Intake form completed
|Prepare session agenda, notify provider
|24 hours before session
|Send reminder with prep instructions
|Session completed
|Send follow-up email, request feedback
|7 days no booking
|Send re-engagement email with booking link
|Positive feedback received
|Request testimonial, offer referral incentive
Integrations
Calendly • Stripe • Gmail • Google Calendar • Zoom • Twilio
How To Get Started
Clone the Service Business Starter Kit
Set up your services and pricing
Connect your calendar and payment processor
Customize email templates
Share your booking link and start serving clients