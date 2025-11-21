download dots
🍽️ Restaurant Operations Manager with AI

Manage restaurant operations with reservation system, inventory tracking, staff scheduling, and customer feedback. Everything needed to run a successful restaurant.

Run Your Restaurant Smoothly

The Restaurant Operations Manager handles front-of-house and back-of-house operations in one system.

What's Included

  • Reservation System: Accept and manage table bookings

  • Inventory Tracking: Monitor stock levels and costs

  • Staff Scheduling: Create and share weekly schedules

  • Vendor Management: Track orders and deliveries

  • Customer Feedback: Collect and respond to reviews

  • Daily Reports: Sales, labor, and food cost summaries

Automations Included

Trigger Actions
Reservation made Send confirmation, add to floor plan
Reservation tomorrow Send reminder, confirm party size
Inventory low Create order, notify manager, email vendor
Delivery received Update inventory, check against order
Negative review received Alert manager, create response task
End of day Generate daily report, email to owners

Integrations

Google Calendar • Gmail • Google Sheets • Twilio • Slack

How To Get Started

  1. Clone the Restaurant Operations Manager

  2. Set up your floor plan and tables

  3. Add your inventory items and vendors

  4. Create staff schedules

  5. Start accepting reservations