Run Your Restaurant Smoothly
The Restaurant Operations Manager handles front-of-house and back-of-house operations in one system.
What's Included
Reservation System: Accept and manage table bookings
Inventory Tracking: Monitor stock levels and costs
Staff Scheduling: Create and share weekly schedules
Vendor Management: Track orders and deliveries
Customer Feedback: Collect and respond to reviews
Daily Reports: Sales, labor, and food cost summaries
Automations Included
|Trigger
|Actions
|Reservation made
|Send confirmation, add to floor plan
|Reservation tomorrow
|Send reminder, confirm party size
|Inventory low
|Create order, notify manager, email vendor
|Delivery received
|Update inventory, check against order
|Negative review received
|Alert manager, create response task
|End of day
|Generate daily report, email to owners
Integrations
Google Calendar • Gmail • Google Sheets • Twilio • Slack
How To Get Started
Clone the Restaurant Operations Manager
Set up your floor plan and tables
Add your inventory items and vendors
Create staff schedules
Start accepting reservations