Streamline Your E-commerce Operations

Stop switching between tabs. The E-commerce Operations Hub centralizes everything you need to run online retail efficiently.

What's Included

Order Dashboard : Track all orders from placement to delivery

Inventory Management : Real-time stock levels with reorder alerts

Customer Support : Ticket system with AI-powered response suggestions

Fulfillment Tracking : Monitor shipping and delivery status

Returns Processing : Streamlined return and refund workflows

Performance Analytics: Sales, inventory turns, and support metrics

Automations Included

Trigger Actions New order received Create fulfillment task, update inventory, confirm to customer Stock below threshold Create reorder task, notify purchasing, email supplier Order shipped Send tracking email, update dashboard Delivery confirmed Send review request, offer loyalty points Support ticket created AI categorize, suggest response, route to team Return requested Create return label, update inventory, process refund

Integrations

Stripe • Gmail • Slack • Google Sheets • Twilio

How To Get Started