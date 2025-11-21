download dots
🛒 E-commerce Operations Hub with AI

Manage orders, inventory, customer support, and fulfillment from one dashboard. Automated alerts, restock notifications, and customer communication included.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

Streamline Your E-commerce Operations

Stop switching between tabs. The E-commerce Operations Hub centralizes everything you need to run online retail efficiently.

What's Included

  • Order Dashboard: Track all orders from placement to delivery

  • Inventory Management: Real-time stock levels with reorder alerts

  • Customer Support: Ticket system with AI-powered response suggestions

  • Fulfillment Tracking: Monitor shipping and delivery status

  • Returns Processing: Streamlined return and refund workflows

  • Performance Analytics: Sales, inventory turns, and support metrics

Automations Included

Trigger Actions
New order received Create fulfillment task, update inventory, confirm to customer
Stock below threshold Create reorder task, notify purchasing, email supplier
Order shipped Send tracking email, update dashboard
Delivery confirmed Send review request, offer loyalty points
Support ticket created AI categorize, suggest response, route to team
Return requested Create return label, update inventory, process refund

Integrations

Stripe • Gmail • Slack • Google Sheets • Twilio

How To Get Started

  1. Clone the E-commerce Operations Hub

  2. Import your product catalog and inventory

  3. Connect your payment processor

  4. Set up shipping and fulfillment workflows

  5. Start processing orders efficiently