Streamline Your E-commerce Operations
Stop switching between tabs. The E-commerce Operations Hub centralizes everything you need to run online retail efficiently.
What's Included
Order Dashboard: Track all orders from placement to delivery
Inventory Management: Real-time stock levels with reorder alerts
Customer Support: Ticket system with AI-powered response suggestions
Fulfillment Tracking: Monitor shipping and delivery status
Returns Processing: Streamlined return and refund workflows
Performance Analytics: Sales, inventory turns, and support metrics
Automations Included
|Trigger
|Actions
|New order received
|Create fulfillment task, update inventory, confirm to customer
|Stock below threshold
|Create reorder task, notify purchasing, email supplier
|Order shipped
|Send tracking email, update dashboard
|Delivery confirmed
|Send review request, offer loyalty points
|Support ticket created
|AI categorize, suggest response, route to team
|Return requested
|Create return label, update inventory, process refund
Integrations
Stripe • Gmail • Slack • Google Sheets • Twilio
How To Get Started
Clone the E-commerce Operations Hub
Import your product catalog and inventory
Connect your payment processor
Set up shipping and fulfillment workflows
Start processing orders efficiently