Turn Your Content Into a Business
The Content Creator Business Kit helps you manage content, sponsors, and audience like a professional media company.
What's Included
Editorial Calendar: Plan content across all platforms
Sponsor CRM: Track brand deals, deliverables, and payments
Content Pipeline: Manage ideas → production → publishing → promotion
Audience Insights: Track engagement and growth metrics
Collaboration Tracker: Manage guest appearances and partnerships
Revenue Dashboard: See all income streams in one place
Automations Included
|Trigger
|Actions
|Content idea approved
|Create production tasks, assign deadlines
|Video published
|Post to social platforms, notify email list
|Sponsor contract signed
|Create deliverable tasks, set payment reminders
|Sponsor deliverable due
|Send reminder, prepare draft for approval
|Brand deal payment overdue
|Send follow-up, escalate if needed
|Monthly schedule
|Generate revenue report, content performance summary
Integrations
YouTube • Gmail • Google Sheets • Stripe • Slack • WordPress
How To Get Started
Clone the Content Creator Business Kit
Set up your content categories and platforms
Add your sponsor contacts and deals
Plan your editorial calendar
Start tracking and automating your content business