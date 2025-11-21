The Complete Freelancer Operating System
Stop juggling 10 different tools. The Freelancer Command Center combines everything you need to run your freelance business professionally.
What's Included
Client Portal: Branded space where clients view progress, approve deliverables, and communicate
Project Management: Track all projects with deadlines, milestones, and task breakdowns
Time Tracking: Log hours against projects, generate timesheets automatically
Invoicing: Generate invoices from tracked time, accept Stripe payments
Contract Management: Store and track signed agreements per client
Automated Follow-Ups: Never chase payments manually again
Automations Included
|Trigger
|Actions
|New client form submitted
|Create client project, send welcome email, schedule kickoff
|Milestone completed
|Notify client, request approval, update portal
|Time entry logged
|Add to invoice draft, update project hours
|Invoice sent
|Start payment reminder sequence
|Payment received
|Mark paid, send receipt, thank client
|Project completed
|Send survey, request testimonial, archive
Integrations
Stripe • Gmail • Google Calendar • Calendly • Slack • Google Drive
How To Get Started
Click "Use Template" to clone the complete system
Add your branding and business details
Connect Stripe for payments
Send your first client the portal link
Start tracking time and delivering work