🎪 Event Planning Business System with AI

Plan and execute events professionally with vendor management, client coordination, timeline tracking, and day-of checklists. Perfect for event planners and coordinators.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

Execute Flawless Events Every Time

The Event Planning Business System gives you the tools to manage multiple events, vendors, and clients simultaneously.

What's Included

  • Event Dashboard: See all upcoming events and their status

  • Client Portal: Share plans, get approvals, collect feedback

  • Vendor Management: Track contracts, payments, and performance

  • Timeline Builder: Create detailed event timelines and run-of-show

  • Budget Tracker: Monitor spend vs. budget in real-time

  • Day-Of Checklists: Mobile-friendly lists for event day execution

Automations Included

Trigger Actions
Event booked Create project, vendor checklist, client portal
Vendor contract signed Add to budget, schedule payment reminders
30 days to event Send vendor confirmations, finalize timeline
7 days to event Send final details to all vendors, prep day-of kit
Event completed Send surveys to client and guests, collect photos
Feedback received Thank respondent, flag issues, update vendor ratings

Integrations

Gmail • Google Calendar • Stripe • Google Drive • Slack

How To Get Started

  1. Clone the Event Planning Business System

  2. Set up your event types and templates

  3. Add your preferred vendors

  4. Create your first event

  5. Start planning professionally