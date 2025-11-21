Execute Flawless Events Every Time
The Event Planning Business System gives you the tools to manage multiple events, vendors, and clients simultaneously.
What's Included
Event Dashboard: See all upcoming events and their status
Client Portal: Share plans, get approvals, collect feedback
Vendor Management: Track contracts, payments, and performance
Timeline Builder: Create detailed event timelines and run-of-show
Budget Tracker: Monitor spend vs. budget in real-time
Day-Of Checklists: Mobile-friendly lists for event day execution
Automations Included
|Trigger
|Actions
|Event booked
|Create project, vendor checklist, client portal
|Vendor contract signed
|Add to budget, schedule payment reminders
|30 days to event
|Send vendor confirmations, finalize timeline
|7 days to event
|Send final details to all vendors, prep day-of kit
|Event completed
|Send surveys to client and guests, collect photos
|Feedback received
|Thank respondent, flag issues, update vendor ratings
Integrations
Gmail • Google Calendar • Stripe • Google Drive • Slack
How To Get Started
Clone the Event Planning Business System
Set up your event types and templates
Add your preferred vendors
Create your first event
Start planning professionally