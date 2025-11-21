Execute Flawless Events Every Time

The Event Planning Business System gives you the tools to manage multiple events, vendors, and clients simultaneously.

What's Included

Event Dashboard : See all upcoming events and their status

Client Portal : Share plans, get approvals, collect feedback

Vendor Management : Track contracts, payments, and performance

Timeline Builder : Create detailed event timelines and run-of-show

Budget Tracker : Monitor spend vs. budget in real-time

Day-Of Checklists: Mobile-friendly lists for event day execution

Automations Included

Trigger Actions Event booked Create project, vendor checklist, client portal Vendor contract signed Add to budget, schedule payment reminders 30 days to event Send vendor confirmations, finalize timeline 7 days to event Send final details to all vendors, prep day-of kit Event completed Send surveys to client and guests, collect photos Feedback received Thank respondent, flag issues, update vendor ratings

Integrations

Gmail • Google Calendar • Stripe • Google Drive • Slack

How To Get Started