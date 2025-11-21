Run Your Nonprofit Like a Business
The Nonprofit Operations Hub helps you manage donors, volunteers, and programs efficiently so you can maximize impact.
What's Included
Donor Management: Track donations, communications, and relationships
Volunteer Coordination: Recruit, schedule, and recognize volunteers
Program Tracking: Monitor program outcomes and impact metrics
Grant Management: Track applications, reporting, and deadlines
Event Planning: Manage fundraisers and community events
Impact Reporting: Generate reports for stakeholders
Automations Included
|Trigger
|Actions
|Donation received
|Send thank you, update donor record, receipt
|Volunteer signed up
|Send welcome kit, add to schedule
|Grant deadline approaching
|Remind team, prep submission checklist
|Program milestone reached
|Update metrics, notify stakeholders
|Donor anniversary
|Send impact update, suggest renewal
|Monthly schedule
|Generate impact report, board update
Integrations
Stripe • Gmail • Google Sheets • Google Calendar • Slack
How To Get Started
Clone the Nonprofit Operations Hub
Import your donor database
Set up your programs and metrics
Add volunteer opportunities
Start operating more efficiently