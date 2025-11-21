download dots
💚 Nonprofit Operations Hub with AI

Manage donors, volunteers, programs, and grants in one system. Track donations, coordinate volunteers, and report on impact.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

Run Your Nonprofit Like a Business

The Nonprofit Operations Hub helps you manage donors, volunteers, and programs efficiently so you can maximize impact.

What's Included

  • Donor Management: Track donations, communications, and relationships

  • Volunteer Coordination: Recruit, schedule, and recognize volunteers

  • Program Tracking: Monitor program outcomes and impact metrics

  • Grant Management: Track applications, reporting, and deadlines

  • Event Planning: Manage fundraisers and community events

  • Impact Reporting: Generate reports for stakeholders

Automations Included

Trigger Actions
Donation received Send thank you, update donor record, receipt
Volunteer signed up Send welcome kit, add to schedule
Grant deadline approaching Remind team, prep submission checklist
Program milestone reached Update metrics, notify stakeholders
Donor anniversary Send impact update, suggest renewal
Monthly schedule Generate impact report, board update

Integrations

Stripe • Gmail • Google Sheets • Google Calendar • Slack

How To Get Started

  1. Clone the Nonprofit Operations Hub

  2. Import your donor database

  3. Set up your programs and metrics

  4. Add volunteer opportunities

  5. Start operating more efficiently