Run Your Nonprofit Like a Business

The Nonprofit Operations Hub helps you manage donors, volunteers, and programs efficiently so you can maximize impact.

What's Included

Donor Management : Track donations, communications, and relationships

Volunteer Coordination : Recruit, schedule, and recognize volunteers

Program Tracking : Monitor program outcomes and impact metrics

Grant Management : Track applications, reporting, and deadlines

Event Planning : Manage fundraisers and community events

Impact Reporting: Generate reports for stakeholders

Automations Included

Trigger Actions Donation received Send thank you, update donor record, receipt Volunteer signed up Send welcome kit, add to schedule Grant deadline approaching Remind team, prep submission checklist Program milestone reached Update metrics, notify stakeholders Donor anniversary Send impact update, suggest renewal Monthly schedule Generate impact report, board update

Integrations

Stripe • Gmail • Google Sheets • Google Calendar • Slack

How To Get Started