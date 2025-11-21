Keep Customers Happy and Growing
The SaaS Customer Success System helps you onboard users effectively and prevent churn before it happens.
What's Included
Onboarding Tracker: Guide new users to activation
Health Scoring: AI-powered customer health monitoring
Churn Prevention: Early warning system with intervention workflows
Expansion Tracking: Identify upsell and cross-sell opportunities
QBR Management: Prepare and deliver business reviews
Success Metrics: Track NPS, CSAT, and retention rates
Automations Included
|Trigger
|Actions
|New customer signed up
|Start onboarding sequence, assign CSM
|Onboarding step completed
|Celebrate, unlock next step, update progress
|Health score drops
|Alert CSM, create intervention task
|No login in 14 days
|Send re-engagement email, flag for outreach
|Usage spike detected
|Identify expansion opportunity, notify sales
|Renewal 60 days out
|Start renewal process, schedule QBR
Integrations
Stripe • Gmail • Slack • HubSpot • Calendly
How To Get Started
Clone the SaaS Customer Success System
Define your onboarding milestones
Set up health score criteria
Connect your subscription data
Start driving customer success