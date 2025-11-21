download dots
📈 SaaS Customer Success System with AI

Onboard users, track health scores, prevent churn, and drive expansion with automated customer success workflows. Built for subscription businesses.

Keep Customers Happy and Growing

The SaaS Customer Success System helps you onboard users effectively and prevent churn before it happens.

What's Included

  • Onboarding Tracker: Guide new users to activation

  • Health Scoring: AI-powered customer health monitoring

  • Churn Prevention: Early warning system with intervention workflows

  • Expansion Tracking: Identify upsell and cross-sell opportunities

  • QBR Management: Prepare and deliver business reviews

  • Success Metrics: Track NPS, CSAT, and retention rates

Automations Included

Trigger Actions
New customer signed up Start onboarding sequence, assign CSM
Onboarding step completed Celebrate, unlock next step, update progress
Health score drops Alert CSM, create intervention task
No login in 14 days Send re-engagement email, flag for outreach
Usage spike detected Identify expansion opportunity, notify sales
Renewal 60 days out Start renewal process, schedule QBR

Integrations

Stripe • Gmail • Slack • HubSpot • Calendly

How To Get Started

  1. Clone the SaaS Customer Success System

  2. Define your onboarding milestones

  3. Set up health score criteria

  4. Connect your subscription data

  5. Start driving customer success