Keep Customers Happy and Growing

The SaaS Customer Success System helps you onboard users effectively and prevent churn before it happens.

What's Included

Onboarding Tracker : Guide new users to activation

Health Scoring : AI-powered customer health monitoring

Churn Prevention : Early warning system with intervention workflows

Expansion Tracking : Identify upsell and cross-sell opportunities

QBR Management : Prepare and deliver business reviews

Success Metrics: Track NPS, CSAT, and retention rates

Automations Included

Trigger Actions New customer signed up Start onboarding sequence, assign CSM Onboarding step completed Celebrate, unlock next step, update progress Health score drops Alert CSM, create intervention task No login in 14 days Send re-engagement email, flag for outreach Usage spike detected Identify expansion opportunity, notify sales Renewal 60 days out Start renewal process, schedule QBR

Integrations

Stripe • Gmail • Slack • HubSpot • Calendly

How To Get Started