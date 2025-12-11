Sales Tools That Sell For You

Automate Your Sales Process

Stop spending hours on manual follow-ups, data entry, and pipeline management. Genesis Sales Tools automate your entire sales process - from lead capture to deal closure. AI handles the busywork while you focus on building relationships and closing deals.

Intelligent. Automated. Effective. Sales tools that work around the clock.

What Makes Genesis Sales Tools Different

AI Lead Scoring

Automatically evaluate and prioritize leads based on behavior, engagement, and fit. Focus on prospects most likely to convert.

Automated Follow-ups

Never miss a touchpoint. AI schedules and sends personalized follow-ups based on prospect behavior and optimal timing.

Pipeline Intelligence

Understand where deals get stuck, predict close dates, and get recommendations for moving opportunities forward.

Sales Analytics

Track performance, identify trends, and optimize your sales process with AI-powered insights.

Sales Tool Features

Lead Management

Complete prospect profiles and history

Company and contact relationships

Communication timeline and notes

Custom fields and segmentation

Pipeline Management

Visual deal stages and progression

Probability and forecast tracking

Activity logging and reminders

Win/loss analysis and insights

Automation

Lead assignment and routing

Follow-up sequences and cadences

Task creation and reminders

Integration with email and calendar

Reporting & Analytics

Sales performance dashboards

Pipeline health and velocity

Team activity and productivity

Revenue forecasting and trends

Build Your Sales System

1. Describe Your Sales Process

"Create a sales system for my consulting business with stages for discovery, proposal, negotiation, and closed"

2. Import Your Contacts

Bring in existing data from spreadsheets, other CRMs, or start fresh

3. Set Up Automation

Define follow-up rules, lead scoring criteria, and notification triggers

4. Start Selling

AI handles the busywork while you focus on building relationships

The Intelligence Advantage

Before: Hours of data entry, missed follow-ups, deals falling through cracks

After: AI handles updates, automates outreach, and surfaces the opportunities that matter

Leads scored and prioritized automatically

Follow-ups sent at optimal times

Pipeline insights that predict outcomes

More selling, less administrating

📚 Resources & Getting Started

Ready to automate your sales process? Explore these resources:

🚀 Get Started

Taskade Genesis — Build AI-powered sales tools from one prompt

Create Your First App — Step-by-step tutorial

Community Templates — Browse and clone sales apps

🧬 Understand the DNA

