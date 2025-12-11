Sales Tools That Sell For You

Automate your sales process with intelligent tools. AI-powered lead scoring, automated follow-ups, and pipeline insights. Focus on relationships while AI handles the busywork.

One prompt creates AI apps that think, learn, and act. No code required.

Loved by teams at...
3M
Nike
Tesla
Netflix
Airbnb
Disney
Adobe
ESPN
Booking.com
Lyft
Sales Intelligence, Automated

Genesis Sales Tools score leads, automate follow-ups, and provide pipeline insights. AI that understands your sales process and helps you close more deals.

AI Lead Scoring

Automatically prioritize leads based on behavior and fit. Focus your time on prospects most likely to convert.

Automated Follow-ups

Never miss a touchpoint. AI sends personalized follow-ups at optimal times based on prospect behavior.

AI Agents That Think With You

Train your agents with projects, docs, or links.
They plan, reason, and act — 24/7, inside every app.

Sales Tools That Sell For You

Automate Your Sales Process

Stop spending hours on manual follow-ups, data entry, and pipeline management. Genesis Sales Tools automate your entire sales process - from lead capture to deal closure. AI handles the busywork while you focus on building relationships and closing deals.

Intelligent. Automated. Effective. Sales tools that work around the clock.

What Makes Genesis Sales Tools Different

AI Lead Scoring
Automatically evaluate and prioritize leads based on behavior, engagement, and fit. Focus on prospects most likely to convert.

Automated Follow-ups
Never miss a touchpoint. AI schedules and sends personalized follow-ups based on prospect behavior and optimal timing.

Pipeline Intelligence
Understand where deals get stuck, predict close dates, and get recommendations for moving opportunities forward.

Sales Analytics
Track performance, identify trends, and optimize your sales process with AI-powered insights.

Sales Tool Features

Lead Management

  • Complete prospect profiles and history
  • Company and contact relationships
  • Communication timeline and notes
  • Custom fields and segmentation

Pipeline Management

  • Visual deal stages and progression
  • Probability and forecast tracking
  • Activity logging and reminders
  • Win/loss analysis and insights

Automation

  • Lead assignment and routing
  • Follow-up sequences and cadences
  • Task creation and reminders
  • Integration with email and calendar

Reporting & Analytics

  • Sales performance dashboards
  • Pipeline health and velocity
  • Team activity and productivity
  • Revenue forecasting and trends

Build Your Sales System

1. Describe Your Sales Process
"Create a sales system for my consulting business with stages for discovery, proposal, negotiation, and closed"

2. Import Your Contacts
Bring in existing data from spreadsheets, other CRMs, or start fresh

3. Set Up Automation
Define follow-up rules, lead scoring criteria, and notification triggers

4. Start Selling
AI handles the busywork while you focus on building relationships

The Intelligence Advantage

Before: Hours of data entry, missed follow-ups, deals falling through cracks

After: AI handles updates, automates outreach, and surfaces the opportunities that matter

  • Leads scored and prioritized automatically
  • Follow-ups sent at optimal times
  • Pipeline insights that predict outcomes
  • More selling, less administrating

