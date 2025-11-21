Hire Better, Faster, and More Organized
The HR & Recruiting Command Center handles your entire people operations from recruiting to retention.
What's Included
Job Board: Post openings and collect applications
Applicant Tracking: Move candidates through your hiring pipeline
Interview Scheduling: Coordinate interviews without email ping-pong
Offer Management: Generate offers and track acceptances
Onboarding Workflows: Ensure every new hire has a great first week
Employee Directory: Track team info, anniversaries, and reviews
Automations Included
|Trigger
|Actions
|Application received
|AI screen resume, notify hiring manager, send confirmation
|Moved to interview stage
|Send Calendly link, prep interview scorecard
|Interview completed
|Collect feedback, update candidate status
|Offer accepted
|Create onboarding tasks, notify IT and facilities
|Start date approaching
|Send first-day instructions, prep workspace
|Work anniversary
|Send celebration message, schedule review
Integrations
Calendly • Gmail • Google Calendar • Slack • Google Drive
How To Get Started
Clone the HR & Recruiting Command Center
Set up your job postings and application forms
Configure your hiring pipeline stages
Create onboarding checklists
Start hiring smarter