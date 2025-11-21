Run Your Fitness Business Like a Pro

The Fitness Studio Manager handles scheduling, members, and payments so you can focus on training.

What's Included

Class Schedule : Create and manage recurring class schedules

Member Database : Track memberships, attendance, and preferences

Online Booking : Members book classes directly from available slots

Waitlist Management : Automatic notifications when spots open

Payment Processing : Handle memberships, drop-ins, and packages

Retention Tracking: Identify at-risk members before they cancel

Automations Included

Trigger Actions Class booked Send confirmation, add to roster, update capacity Waitlist spot opens Notify next person, give 2-hour booking window 24 hours before class Send reminder with what to bring Member missed 2 weeks Send re-engagement email, offer incentive Membership expiring Send renewal reminder, offer early renewal discount New member signed up Send welcome series, schedule intro session

Integrations

Stripe • Gmail • Google Calendar • Twilio • Calendly

