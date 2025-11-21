download dots
💪 Fitness Studio Manager with AI

Run your gym or studio with class scheduling, member management, booking automation, and retention workflows. Handle memberships, payments, and attendance tracking.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

Run Your Fitness Business Like a Pro

The Fitness Studio Manager handles scheduling, members, and payments so you can focus on training.

What's Included

  • Class Schedule: Create and manage recurring class schedules

  • Member Database: Track memberships, attendance, and preferences

  • Online Booking: Members book classes directly from available slots

  • Waitlist Management: Automatic notifications when spots open

  • Payment Processing: Handle memberships, drop-ins, and packages

  • Retention Tracking: Identify at-risk members before they cancel

Automations Included

Trigger Actions
Class booked Send confirmation, add to roster, update capacity
Waitlist spot opens Notify next person, give 2-hour booking window
24 hours before class Send reminder with what to bring
Member missed 2 weeks Send re-engagement email, offer incentive
Membership expiring Send renewal reminder, offer early renewal discount
New member signed up Send welcome series, schedule intro session

Integrations

Stripe • Gmail • Google Calendar • Twilio • Calendly

How To Get Started

  1. Clone the Fitness Studio Manager

  2. Set up your class schedule and instructors

  3. Import your member list

  4. Connect payment processing

  5. Share booking links with members