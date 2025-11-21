Run Your Fitness Business Like a Pro
The Fitness Studio Manager handles scheduling, members, and payments so you can focus on training.
What's Included
Class Schedule: Create and manage recurring class schedules
Member Database: Track memberships, attendance, and preferences
Online Booking: Members book classes directly from available slots
Waitlist Management: Automatic notifications when spots open
Payment Processing: Handle memberships, drop-ins, and packages
Retention Tracking: Identify at-risk members before they cancel
Automations Included
|Trigger
|Actions
|Class booked
|Send confirmation, add to roster, update capacity
|Waitlist spot opens
|Notify next person, give 2-hour booking window
|24 hours before class
|Send reminder with what to bring
|Member missed 2 weeks
|Send re-engagement email, offer incentive
|Membership expiring
|Send renewal reminder, offer early renewal discount
|New member signed up
|Send welcome series, schedule intro session
Integrations
Stripe • Gmail • Google Calendar • Twilio • Calendly
How To Get Started
Clone the Fitness Studio Manager
Set up your class schedule and instructors
Import your member list
Connect payment processing
Share booking links with members