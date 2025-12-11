Analytics That Understand Your Business
Business Intelligence Made Simple
Traditional analytics tools require you to know what to look for. Genesis Analytics understands your business and surfaces insights automatically. Ask questions in plain English, get answers instantly, and let AI identify trends and opportunities you might miss.
Intelligent. Automatic. Actionable. Analytics that work for you, not the other way around.
What Makes Genesis Analytics Different
Natural Language Queries
Ask questions like "How are sales trending this month?" or "Which projects are at risk?" Get answers, not just charts.
Automatic Insight Detection
AI identifies patterns, anomalies, and opportunities without you having to dig through data
Real-Time Data
Live connections to your projects, apps, and external services. Always current, always accurate
Predictive Analytics
Understand what's likely to happen next based on historical patterns and trends
Analytics Capabilities
Business Metrics
- Revenue and growth tracking
- Customer acquisition and retention
- Team productivity and utilization
- Financial health indicators
Performance Analysis
- Project completion rates
- Task velocity and efficiency
- Resource allocation insights
- Timeline and milestone tracking
Sales Intelligence
- Pipeline health and velocity
- Conversion rate analysis
- Lead source performance
- Revenue forecasting
Operational Insights
- Process efficiency metrics
- Quality and error rates
- Capacity planning
- Service level indicators
How It Works
1. Connect Your Data
Pull from Taskade projects, Google Sheets, databases, or any of 100+ integrations
2. Ask Questions
Use natural language to query your data: "Show me sales trends" or "Which customers are most engaged?"
3. Get Insights
AI analyzes patterns, surfaces anomalies, and provides actionable recommendations
4. Take Action
Insights connect to your workflows, triggering automations and alerts when attention is needed
The Intelligence Advantage
Before: Hours of data analysis, manual report generation, reactive decision-making
After: Instant insights, automatic trend detection, proactive recommendations
- Questions answered in seconds, not hours
- Patterns identified automatically
- Predictions that help you plan ahead
- More time for strategy, less time analyzing
