Analytics That Understand Your Business

Business Intelligence Made Simple

Traditional analytics tools require you to know what to look for. Genesis Analytics understands your business and surfaces insights automatically. Ask questions in plain English, get answers instantly, and let AI identify trends and opportunities you might miss.

Intelligent. Automatic. Actionable. Analytics that work for you, not the other way around.

What Makes Genesis Analytics Different

Natural Language Queries

Ask questions like "How are sales trending this month?" or "Which projects are at risk?" Get answers, not just charts.

Automatic Insight Detection

AI identifies patterns, anomalies, and opportunities without you having to dig through data

Real-Time Data

Live connections to your projects, apps, and external services. Always current, always accurate

Predictive Analytics

Understand what's likely to happen next based on historical patterns and trends

Analytics Capabilities

Business Metrics

Revenue and growth tracking

Customer acquisition and retention

Team productivity and utilization

Financial health indicators

Performance Analysis

Project completion rates

Task velocity and efficiency

Resource allocation insights

Timeline and milestone tracking

Sales Intelligence

Pipeline health and velocity

Conversion rate analysis

Lead source performance

Revenue forecasting

Operational Insights

Process efficiency metrics

Quality and error rates

Capacity planning

Service level indicators

How It Works

1. Connect Your Data

Pull from Taskade projects, Google Sheets, databases, or any of 100+ integrations

2. Ask Questions

Use natural language to query your data: "Show me sales trends" or "Which customers are most engaged?"

3. Get Insights

AI analyzes patterns, surfaces anomalies, and provides actionable recommendations

4. Take Action

Insights connect to your workflows, triggering automations and alerts when attention is needed

The Intelligence Advantage

Before: Hours of data analysis, manual report generation, reactive decision-making

After: Instant insights, automatic trend detection, proactive recommendations

Questions answered in seconds, not hours

Patterns identified automatically

Predictions that help you plan ahead

More time for strategy, less time analyzing

