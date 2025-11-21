Scale Your Agency Without Adding Overhead
The Agency Client Hub gives you enterprise-grade client management without the enterprise price tag or complexity.
What's Included
Multi-Client Dashboard: See all clients, projects, and deadlines in one view
Client Portals: Each client gets their own branded portal with project visibility
Team Assignment: Assign team members to clients and projects, track workload
Automated Onboarding: New client? System creates everything automatically
Weekly Reports: AI-generated status reports sent to clients automatically
Profitability Tracking: Monitor hours vs. budget per client and project
Automations Included
|Trigger
|Actions
|HubSpot deal won
|Create client workspace, portal, onboarding tasks
|Task assigned
|Notify team member, update capacity planner
|Deliverable approved
|Move to next phase, notify team, update timeline
|Weekly schedule
|Generate client report, email to stakeholders
|Budget 80% used
|Alert account manager, flag in dashboard
|Contract renewal approaching
|Create renewal task, send reminder sequence
Integrations
HubSpot • Slack • Gmail • Google Drive • Stripe • Calendly
How To Get Started
Clone the Agency Client Hub template
Connect your CRM (HubSpot) for automatic client creation
Add your team members and set capacity
Customize the client portal branding
Win a deal and watch it all work automatically