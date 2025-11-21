download dots
🏢 Agency Client Hub with AI

Manage unlimited clients with dedicated portals, project pipelines, team assignments, and automated reporting. Built for agencies that need to scale operations without scaling headcount.

Scale Your Agency Without Adding Overhead

The Agency Client Hub gives you enterprise-grade client management without the enterprise price tag or complexity.

What's Included

  • Multi-Client Dashboard: See all clients, projects, and deadlines in one view

  • Client Portals: Each client gets their own branded portal with project visibility

  • Team Assignment: Assign team members to clients and projects, track workload

  • Automated Onboarding: New client? System creates everything automatically

  • Weekly Reports: AI-generated status reports sent to clients automatically

  • Profitability Tracking: Monitor hours vs. budget per client and project

Automations Included

Trigger Actions
HubSpot deal won Create client workspace, portal, onboarding tasks
Task assigned Notify team member, update capacity planner
Deliverable approved Move to next phase, notify team, update timeline
Weekly schedule Generate client report, email to stakeholders
Budget 80% used Alert account manager, flag in dashboard
Contract renewal approaching Create renewal task, send reminder sequence

Integrations

HubSpot • Slack • Gmail • Google Drive • Stripe • Calendly

How To Get Started

  1. Clone the Agency Client Hub template

  2. Connect your CRM (HubSpot) for automatic client creation

  3. Add your team members and set capacity

  4. Customize the client portal branding

  5. Win a deal and watch it all work automatically