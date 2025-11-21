Run Your Law Practice Efficiently
The Legal Practice Manager handles client matters, documents, and billing so you can focus on practicing law.
What's Included
Client Intake: Capture and qualify potential clients
Matter Management: Track all cases with status and deadlines
Document Assembly: Generate documents from templates
Time Tracking: Log billable hours by matter
Trust Accounting: Track retainers and trust balances
Billing: Generate invoices and track payments
Automations Included
|Trigger
|Actions
|Intake form submitted
|Conflict check, create potential client record
|Engagement signed
|Create matter, set up folder, welcome email
|Deadline approaching
|Reminder to attorney, update calendar
|Time entry logged
|Add to matter, update billing estimate
|Invoice generated
|Send to client, start payment reminders
|Trust balance low
|Notify attorney, send replenishment request
Integrations
Gmail • Google Calendar • Google Drive • Stripe • Calendly
How To Get Started
Clone the Legal Practice Manager
Set up your practice areas and rate structures
Create document templates
Add your current matters
Start tracking time and billing efficiently