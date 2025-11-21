download dots
⚖️ Legal Practice Manager with AI

Run your law firm with client intake, matter management, document automation, time tracking, and billing. Built for solo practitioners and small firms.

Run Your Law Practice Efficiently

The Legal Practice Manager handles client matters, documents, and billing so you can focus on practicing law.

What's Included

  • Client Intake: Capture and qualify potential clients

  • Matter Management: Track all cases with status and deadlines

  • Document Assembly: Generate documents from templates

  • Time Tracking: Log billable hours by matter

  • Trust Accounting: Track retainers and trust balances

  • Billing: Generate invoices and track payments

Automations Included

Trigger Actions
Intake form submitted Conflict check, create potential client record
Engagement signed Create matter, set up folder, welcome email
Deadline approaching Reminder to attorney, update calendar
Time entry logged Add to matter, update billing estimate
Invoice generated Send to client, start payment reminders
Trust balance low Notify attorney, send replenishment request

Integrations

Gmail • Google Calendar • Google Drive • Stripe • Calendly

How To Get Started

  1. Clone the Legal Practice Manager

  2. Set up your practice areas and rate structures

  3. Create document templates

  4. Add your current matters

  5. Start tracking time and billing efficiently