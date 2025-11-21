Run Your Law Practice Efficiently

The Legal Practice Manager handles client matters, documents, and billing so you can focus on practicing law.

What's Included

Client Intake : Capture and qualify potential clients

Matter Management : Track all cases with status and deadlines

Document Assembly : Generate documents from templates

Time Tracking : Log billable hours by matter

Trust Accounting : Track retainers and trust balances

Billing: Generate invoices and track payments

Automations Included

Trigger Actions Intake form submitted Conflict check, create potential client record Engagement signed Create matter, set up folder, welcome email Deadline approaching Reminder to attorney, update calendar Time entry logged Add to matter, update billing estimate Invoice generated Send to client, start payment reminders Trust balance low Notify attorney, send replenishment request

Integrations

Gmail • Google Calendar • Google Drive • Stripe • Calendly

How To Get Started