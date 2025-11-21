download dots
Categories

🏘️ Property Management System with AI

Manage rental properties with tenant portals, maintenance tracking, rent collection, and lease management. Everything landlords need in one place.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

Manage Properties Without the Headaches

The Property Management System handles tenants, maintenance, and finances so you can scale your portfolio.

What's Included

  • Property Dashboard: See all properties and their status

  • Tenant Portal: Tenants submit requests and pay rent online

  • Maintenance Tracking: Manage work orders from request to completion

  • Rent Collection: Automated invoicing and payment reminders

  • Lease Management: Track lease terms, renewals, and documents

  • Financial Reports: Income, expenses, and profitability by property

Automations Included

Trigger Actions
Rent due date Send invoice, payment reminder sequence
Maintenance request Create work order, notify contractor, update tenant
Work order completed Send satisfaction survey, close ticket
Lease expiring (60 days) Send renewal offer, schedule walkthrough
New tenant signed Start move-in checklist, collect documents
Monthly schedule Generate property P&L, owner distributions

Integrations

Stripe • Gmail • Google Sheets • Twilio • Google Drive

How To Get Started

  1. Clone the Property Management System

  2. Add your properties and units

  3. Import tenant information

  4. Set up rent collection

  5. Share tenant portal access