Manage Properties Without the Headaches
The Property Management System handles tenants, maintenance, and finances so you can scale your portfolio.
What's Included
Property Dashboard: See all properties and their status
Tenant Portal: Tenants submit requests and pay rent online
Maintenance Tracking: Manage work orders from request to completion
Rent Collection: Automated invoicing and payment reminders
Lease Management: Track lease terms, renewals, and documents
Financial Reports: Income, expenses, and profitability by property
Automations Included
|Trigger
|Actions
|Rent due date
|Send invoice, payment reminder sequence
|Maintenance request
|Create work order, notify contractor, update tenant
|Work order completed
|Send satisfaction survey, close ticket
|Lease expiring (60 days)
|Send renewal offer, schedule walkthrough
|New tenant signed
|Start move-in checklist, collect documents
|Monthly schedule
|Generate property P&L, owner distributions
Integrations
Stripe • Gmail • Google Sheets • Twilio • Google Drive
How To Get Started
Clone the Property Management System
Add your properties and units
Import tenant information
Set up rent collection
Share tenant portal access