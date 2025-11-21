Run a Professional Consulting Practice
From first inquiry to final deliverable, the Consulting Practice Manager handles every aspect of running a consulting business.
What's Included
Lead Capture: Smart intake forms that qualify prospects automatically
Proposal Generator: AI-assisted proposal creation from discovery notes
Engagement Tracker: Track active engagements, phases, and deliverables
Knowledge Base: Reusable frameworks, templates, and methodologies
Client Success: Post-engagement surveys and testimonial collection
Pipeline Dashboard: See your entire business at a glance
Automations Included
|Trigger
|Actions
|Inquiry form submitted
|AI qualify lead, create opportunity, notify
|Discovery call completed
|Generate proposal draft, send to review
|Proposal accepted
|Create engagement, send contract, schedule kickoff
|Phase completed
|Generate deliverable summary, request sign-off
|Engagement ended
|Send success survey, request testimonial
|Testimonial received
|Add to website, thank client, update case studies
Integrations
Calendly • Gmail • Google Docs • HubSpot • Stripe • LinkedIn
How To Get Started
Clone the Consulting Practice Manager
Customize your service offerings and pricing
Add your discovery call questions
Connect your calendar for booking
Share your intake form and start capturing leads