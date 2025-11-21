download dots
🎯 Consulting Practice Manager with AI

End-to-end consulting business system with lead capture, proposals, engagement tracking, deliverable management, and client success workflows.

Run a Professional Consulting Practice

From first inquiry to final deliverable, the Consulting Practice Manager handles every aspect of running a consulting business.

What's Included

  • Lead Capture: Smart intake forms that qualify prospects automatically

  • Proposal Generator: AI-assisted proposal creation from discovery notes

  • Engagement Tracker: Track active engagements, phases, and deliverables

  • Knowledge Base: Reusable frameworks, templates, and methodologies

  • Client Success: Post-engagement surveys and testimonial collection

  • Pipeline Dashboard: See your entire business at a glance

Automations Included

Trigger Actions
Inquiry form submitted AI qualify lead, create opportunity, notify
Discovery call completed Generate proposal draft, send to review
Proposal accepted Create engagement, send contract, schedule kickoff
Phase completed Generate deliverable summary, request sign-off
Engagement ended Send success survey, request testimonial
Testimonial received Add to website, thank client, update case studies

Integrations

Calendly • Gmail • Google Docs • HubSpot • Stripe • LinkedIn

How To Get Started

  1. Clone the Consulting Practice Manager

  2. Customize your service offerings and pricing

  3. Add your discovery call questions

  4. Connect your calendar for booking

  5. Share your intake form and start capturing leads