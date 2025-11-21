Run a Professional Consulting Practice

From first inquiry to final deliverable, the Consulting Practice Manager handles every aspect of running a consulting business.

What's Included

Lead Capture : Smart intake forms that qualify prospects automatically

Proposal Generator : AI-assisted proposal creation from discovery notes

Engagement Tracker : Track active engagements, phases, and deliverables

Knowledge Base : Reusable frameworks, templates, and methodologies

Client Success : Post-engagement surveys and testimonial collection

Pipeline Dashboard: See your entire business at a glance

Automations Included

Trigger Actions Inquiry form submitted AI qualify lead, create opportunity, notify Discovery call completed Generate proposal draft, send to review Proposal accepted Create engagement, send contract, schedule kickoff Phase completed Generate deliverable summary, request sign-off Engagement ended Send success survey, request testimonial Testimonial received Add to website, thank client, update case studies

Integrations

Calendly • Gmail • Google Docs • HubSpot • Stripe • LinkedIn

How To Get Started