Be in full control of your week with this free weekly goals template.

Every week is a new adventure as you try to balance your work assignments and personal obligations. But making the time to accomplish everything can be tricky. The good news is you can manage your week stress-free with this weekly goals template.

What Is a Weekly Goals Template?

Our weekly goals template is a Kanban board that includes a list of tasks for each day of the week. This simple document will help you fill your calendar with context-rich tasks so you always know what to do next. It’s the best way to manage your personal commitments and business goals.

Who Is This Weekly Goals Template for?

This weekly goals template can benefit a wide range of individuals, including but not limited to:

Professionals: A weekly goals template can help professionals stay focused and on track with their work tasks and projects, and align them with the company’s objectives. Entrepreneurs: Entrepreneurs often have multiple projects and goals they are working towards, and a weekly goals template can help them prioritize and stay on track. Students: A weekly goals template can help students stay organized and focused on their academic tasks and assignments. Athletes: Athletes can use a weekly goals template to track and monitor their training progress and performance. Personal Development Seekers: A weekly goals template can help individuals who want to improve in some aspects of their life, like health, fitness, or finances, stay on track with their progress.

Ultimately, if you want to stay organized, focused, and on track with your goals, then this weekly goals template is for you.

Why Is Goal Setting Important?

Achieving difficult goals requires breaking them into manageable tasks and setting a deadline for completion. But it’s well worth the effort.

The importance of goal setting lies in the fact that it:

Helps to clarify one’s vision and purpose by setting specific and measurable goals. Keeps one motivated by having clear and specific goals to work towards. Allows for the measurement of progress and achievement of goals. Enables better decision-making by helping to prioritize actions and allocate time and resources effectively. Improves performance by setting challenging and specific goals. Facilitates personal and professional development by providing opportunities to acquire new skills and knowledge. Increases accountability as one takes more responsibility for their actions and results.

How to Write Weekly Goals?

To create effective weekly goals, consider the following:

Begin by thoroughly reviewing your long-term goals to ensure a clear understanding of what it is you aim to accomplish. Break down your long-term goals into smaller, more manageable segments. For example, if your overarching goal is to lose weight, a weekly goal may be to engage in a specific number of hours of exercise per week or to consume a specific number of servings of fruits and vegetables daily. Draft your weekly goals in a clear and specific manner. Avoid writing general statements such as “exercise more” and instead, specify the action and the desired outcome, such as “engage in 30 minutes of physical activity daily this week.” Be realistic. Set goals that are challenging but also attainable. Schedule your weekly goals by incorporating them into this template.

Keep in mind that it’s important to adapt your goals and timelines as necessary, and to be mindful of progress made and not just the areas that require additional work. Don’t be too hard on yourself, and maintain a positive outlook on the process.

If you need some help planning your week, check this weekly tasks template.

How To Use This Weekly Goals Template in Taskade