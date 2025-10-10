Hey there 👋

Your second brain has awakened.

Introducing Taskade Genesis, the origin of living software.

Your workspace now remembers, learns, and builds with you.

Projects hold memory.

AI Agents think and reason.

Automations move with purpose.

One prompt, one app — born from your Workspace DNA.

Together they form the trinity of memory, intelligence, and creation.

Imagine it. Run it live

From a single thought, a live app begins to form.

Taskade Genesis designs, connects, and brings it to life.

No code. No setup. Just your imagination turning into action. Learn more

Your Workspace DNA

Everything you've built — your Projects, AI Agents, and Automations — becomes the core intelligence that powers your apps. Genesis adapts to your process and builds from within your workspace.

Memory, intelligence, and creation working together in real time.

Explore Living Apps

See how others are bringing ideas to life with Genesis — dashboards, forms, and portals that evolve with their creators. Clone, remix, and make them your own. Learn more

🧩 Other Improvements

Introducing Taskade Genesis: One Prompt. One App. Imagine It. Run It. Publish apps instantly with custom links or bring your own domain Share and collaborate with your team in apps and workspaces Duplicate and clone your Genesis apps + DNA in one click Add integrations, file uploads, and external connections Mobile support, instant updates, live real-time editing Faster app performance and user experience

AI Agent Enhancements Agents now work directly inside Genesis apps Taskade EVE can create and manage other agents Access AI models from Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI Create and share public agents for anyone to chat with Filter data by date, analyze projects and workspaces Faster chat speed and smoother user experience

AI Automation Enhancements Automations connect directly with Genesis apps Trigger automations from external tools using webhooks or APIs Connect and talk to other apps and systems automatically Integrate with Google Sheets, Github, Slack, and more View detailed task summaries and completion logs Autosave while editing, faster uploads and more

Workspace Improvements Cascade opens in table view with chat and comments Import YouTube video transcripts and links instantly Improved team permissions, comments, and chat Faster file uploads from the cloud and web links Cleaner interface, navigation, notifications Board view exports now support images

New Integrations Google Drive: Create, search, and automate inside Taskade Reddit: Post, reply, and engage with your communities Slack: Improved channel management and more Zoom: Schedule, manage, and join meetings Faster and smoother experience across all platforms Various bug fixes and performance improvements



Check all updates on the Changelog Forum.

🚀 Join the Community

Great things are built together. Your ideas, feedback, and creations shape the future of Taskade Genesis.

Connect, learn, and build with us:

Your Second Brain, Fully Alive

Open Taskade. Describe your idea. Watch it come to life.

This is where memory turns into motion, where intelligence awakens through creation, and your Taskade workspace begins to dream with you.

Step into Genesis 🧬

— John Xie, Co-founder & CEO, Taskade