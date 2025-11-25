On this page
🧬 Taskade Genesis: Build Live AI Apps. No Code. No Limits.
Taskade Genesis transforms how you build software. One prompt creates complete AI-powered apps with databases, chatbots, and automations. No code required. The beginning of living software.
Hey there 👋
Taskade Genesis is live.
This is the beginning of living software.
One prompt. One app. Powered entirely by your Taskade Workspace.
We launched on Product Hunt — and the response has been incredible. Thousands of creators are already building dashboards, portals, and tools that think, learn, and act.
What Makes Genesis Different
Every other AI builder gives you a shell. A pretty interface with nothing behind it.
Taskade Genesis gives you a living system:
- 🧠 Projects — Your databases. The memory layer that stores, organizes, and connects everything.
- 🤖 AI Agents — Your chatbots. The intelligence layer that thinks, learns, and reasons.
- ⚡ Automations — Your workflows. The execution layer that moves and acts.
Together, they form your Workspace DNA — the living foundation that powers every app you create.
One Prompt. One Living App.
Describe what you need. Watch it come to life.
Genesis doesn't just generate layouts — it builds complete systems:
- Real databases that sync with your workspace
- AI chatbots trained on your knowledge
- Automations that connect to 100+ integrations
- Live updates that evolve as your business grows
No code. No setup. No limits.
See What's Possible
The Taskade Community is already building incredible apps. Clone any of these in one click:
📊 Business & Operations
- Finance Tracker Dashboard — Track expenses, revenue, and cash flow
- Team Capacity Planner — Manage workload and team availability
- Neon CRM Dashboard — Modern customer relationship management
- Investor Dashboard — Share metrics and updates with stakeholders
- Invoice Generator — Create and send professional invoices
🗓️ Booking & Scheduling
- Appointment Booking System — Let clients book time with you
- Room Booking Dashboard — Manage space reservations
- Class Booking Portal — Schedule classes and workshops
- Broker Calendar — Real estate appointment management
- Consultancy Booking Form — Capture leads and schedule calls
🏠 Industry Solutions
- Real Estate Landing Page — Showcase properties and capture leads
- Hospitality Insight Dashboard — Hotel and venue analytics
- Maintenance Tracker Dashboard — Track repairs and maintenance schedules
- Simple Store Manager — Retail inventory and sales tracking
- Event Management Portal — Plan and execute events
🎨 Creative & Productivity
- Multi-Platform Publisher — Schedule content across channels
- QR Code Studio — Generate and customize QR codes
- Gradient Studio — Design beautiful color gradients
- Flash Deck Maker — Create study flashcards
- Cover Letter Generator — AI-powered job applications
⏱️ Personal Tools
- Time Tracker — Log hours and boost productivity
- Personal Expense Tracker — Manage your finances
- Expense Splitter — Split bills with friends
- Mood Tracker — Monitor your wellbeing
- Book Reading Tracker — Track your reading progress
The Three Pillars of Living Software
🧠 Memory (Projects)
Your workspace remembers everything. Projects act as databases that store context, history, and relationships. Every piece of information connects and grows.
🤖 Intelligence (AI Agents)
Your workspace thinks. AI Agents learn from your projects, answer questions, generate content, and collaborate with you in real time.
⚡ Motion (Automations)
Your workspace acts. Automations trigger workflows, connect integrations, and keep everything moving — even while you sleep.
Why We Built This
For years, building software meant choosing between:
- Code everything yourself — powerful but slow
- Use no-code tools — fast but limited
- Hire developers — expensive and dependent
Genesis breaks that tradeoff.
Now you can build apps that are:
- Intelligent — powered by AI that understands your business
- Connected — integrated with 100+ tools and services
- Living — evolving with your data and workflows
This isn't just another app builder. It's a new way to create software — what we call vibe coding.
Join the Movement
Taskade Genesis launched on Product Hunt.
Your support means everything. Every upvote, comment, and share helps us build the future of living software together.
Start Building Today
Open Taskade. Describe your idea. Watch it come to life.
Your living workspace includes:
- 🤖 Built-in AI Chat (Custom AI Agents)
- 🧠 Built-in Databases (Projects & Memory)
- ⚡️ 100+ Integrations (Automations & Workflows)
Get started:
This is where memory turns into motion, where intelligence awakens through creation, and your workspace begins to dream with you.
Step into Genesis 🧬
— John Xie, Co-founder & CEO, Taskade
