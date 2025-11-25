Taskade Genesis transforms how you build software. One prompt creates complete AI-powered apps with databases, chatbots, and automations. No code required. The beginning of living software.

Hey there 👋

Taskade Genesis is live.

This is the beginning of living software.

One prompt. One app. Powered entirely by your Taskade Workspace.

We launched on Product Hunt — and the response has been incredible. Thousands of creators are already building dashboards, portals, and tools that think, learn, and act.

What Makes Genesis Different

Every other AI builder gives you a shell. A pretty interface with nothing behind it.

Taskade Genesis gives you a living system:

🧠 Projects — Your databases. The memory layer that stores, organizes, and connects everything.

🤖 AI Agents — Your chatbots. The intelligence layer that thinks, learns, and reasons.

⚡ Automations — Your workflows. The execution layer that moves and acts.

Together, they form your Workspace DNA — the living foundation that powers every app you create.

One Prompt. One Living App.

Describe what you need. Watch it come to life.

Genesis doesn't just generate layouts — it builds complete systems:

Real databases that sync with your workspace

AI chatbots trained on your knowledge

Automations that connect to 100+ integrations

Live updates that evolve as your business grows

No code. No setup. No limits.

See What's Possible

The Taskade Community is already building incredible apps. Clone any of these in one click:

📊 Business & Operations

🗓️ Booking & Scheduling

🏠 Industry Solutions

🎨 Creative & Productivity

Explore all community apps →

The Three Pillars of Living Software

🧠 Memory (Projects)

Your workspace remembers everything. Projects act as databases that store context, history, and relationships. Every piece of information connects and grows.

🤖 Intelligence (AI Agents)

Your workspace thinks. AI Agents learn from your projects, answer questions, generate content, and collaborate with you in real time.

⚡ Motion (Automations)

Your workspace acts. Automations trigger workflows, connect integrations, and keep everything moving — even while you sleep.

Why We Built This

For years, building software meant choosing between:

Code everything yourself — powerful but slow

Use no-code tools — fast but limited

— fast but limited Hire developers — expensive and dependent

Genesis breaks that tradeoff.

Now you can build apps that are:

Intelligent — powered by AI that understands your business

Connected — integrated with 100+ tools and services

Living — evolving with your data and workflows

This isn't just another app builder. It's a new way to create software — what we call vibe coding.

Join the Movement

Taskade Genesis launched on Product Hunt.

Your support means everything. Every upvote, comment, and share helps us build the future of living software together.

🚀 Support us on Product Hunt →

Start Building Today

Open Taskade. Describe your idea. Watch it come to life.

Your living workspace includes:

Get started:

This is where memory turns into motion, where intelligence awakens through creation, and your workspace begins to dream with you.

Step into Genesis 🧬

— John Xie, Co-founder & CEO, Taskade

