🧬 Taskade Genesis: Connect Your Apps. Automate Your Business. (100+ Integrations)
Build live dashboards, workflows, and portals that connect to Stripe and 100+ integrations with the latest Taskade update. Automate customer onboarding, payments, and marketing flows.
Hey there 👋
Taskade now connects Stripe and 100+ integrations with your AI Agents, Projects, and Automations so you can grow and automate your business.
One prompt builds live dashboards, portals, and apps synced to your tools.
Your workspace is now a living business-in-a-box.
Get the full app bundle and share yours.
Vibe Payments
Stripe is now fully integrated into Taskade. Connect Stripe to your workspace to accept payments, manage billing, and automate your workflows. Learn more.
- Successful payment: Send receipt, grant access, start onboarding
- New customer: Create profile, attach plan, launch welcome checklist
- Cancellation: Pause access, trigger win-back survey, archive safely
App Highlight: Invoice Generator
Vibe Workflows
Build apps to manage your customers, support flows, and operations. Learn more.
- New form submission: Create a task or project
- New customer request: Create a chat in Agent Inbox
- Booking request: Update contact/deal in HubSpot + Taskade
- New meeting scheduled: Sync the meeting to your Google Calendar
App Highlight: Broker Calendar
Vibe Marketing
Move your marketing from scattered tools into one workspace. Learn more.
- Reddit posts and RSS feeds: Aggregate, summarize and publish to WordPress
- Product launch: Share updates and "what's new" to X/LinkedIn/Reddit
- New YouTube videos: Transcribe, summarize, republish the content
App Highlight: Crypto Marketplace
Vibe Tracking
Build apps that collect leads, sync records, and turn updates into action. Learn more.
- Lead submitted: Add row in Google Sheets, notify team via Slack
- Deal closed: Update table in Taskade, schedule kickoff via Calendly
- External system event: Receive/send data via HTTP Request/Webhook
App Highlight: Team Planner
Connect Your Tools
Connect payments, messaging, content, data, files, and dev tools. Turn scattered events into actions. Build dashboards, portals, and full apps that move on their own.
- Connect: Plug in data, payments, external content in real-time
- Automate: Turn events into actions to notify, create, publish, sync
- Orchestrate: Branch, Loop, and Filter to handle real-world edge cases at scale
- Grow: Start with a single flow and evolve into dashboards, portals, and tools
- Extend: Use Webhooks, HTTP requests, and APIs to integrate anything else
Browse all integrations: https://www.taskade.com/integrations
Learn more in our help center: https://help.taskade.com
🧩 Other Improvements
New: Builder Community: Share your apps. Get featured. Grow your business.
- Want the full app bundle or to share what you built? Post in the official threads on Twitter/X, FB Group, LinkedIn, and Reddit.
- Get featured on the homepage and community gallery
- Promote your business, agency, and new projects
- Drive traffic to your apps, projects, and services
- Publish your apps to the community directly
- Connect with others and grow together
Genesis App Enhancements: Build apps to grow and automate your business
- Live Database: Apps now fully connect Projects, Agents, and Automations
- Live Integrations: Connect third-party APIs directly into your apps
- Live Custom AI Agents: Improved integration of agents in apps
- Improved custom domain setup, linking and propagation
- Faster loading and smoother previews for shared apps
- Better SEO and indexing when sharing public apps
- Smoother mobile layout for published apps
- New auto-generated app thumbnails
Project Enhancements: Database and memory layer
- Agents now learn directly from your projects for smarter insights
- Cleaner previews for larger projects and long structured lists
- Improved hierarchy reconstruction for imported data
AI Agent Enhancements: Intelligence layer
- Agent Inbox chat log is now fully connected to Genesis apps
- Agent Knowledge links directly to Genesis projects
- Public AI agents can be embedded directly in Genesis apps
- Better tool call explanations and improved tool call rendering
- Better ingestion of large projects, files, and links as knowledge
- More reliable agent responses when using workspace context
- Reduced repetition in long multi-step outputs
AI Automation Enhancements: Execution layer
- Chat directly with Taskade AI to build and manage workflows
- Automations now remember context and adapt between runs
- Improved workflow editor for easier automation setup
- More advanced Google Sheets actions and triggers
- Better webhook retry handling for external services
- Faster run logs and clearer automation histories
- More stable when third-party apps rate-limit
Workspace Improvements: Unified space
- New Media tab to manage uploaded files, images, and videos
- Works beautifully across desktop, tablet, and mobile devices
- Improved search for apps, projects, agents, and automations
API & Integrations: Connect your apps
- New: Stripe Integration for payments, billing, invoices, and more
- Faster file sync with Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, and Box
- Improved connection with webhooks and third-party apps
- Custom Domain connections are now faster and more reliable
Improved security, stability, and speed
Various bug fixes and optimizations
Check all product updates on the Official Blog.
Your Workspace, Alive
Every other AI app builder gives you a shell.
Taskade gives you a living system that thinks:
- 🤖 Built-in chat (AI Agents)
- 🧠 Built-in database (Projects)
- ⚡️ 100+ integrations (Automations)
No code. No setup. Just creation.
Everything you need, alive from the start.
Memory, intelligence, motion, and storage, all built in.
Your workspace is the system behind every app you create.
Start building and exploring now
This is the origin of living software 🌱
— John Xie, Co-founder & CEO, Taskade
One prompt. One app. One living workspace.
