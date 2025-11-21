Build live dashboards, workflows, and portals that connect to Stripe and 100+ integrations with the latest Taskade update. Automate customer onboarding, payments, and marketing flows.

Hey there 👋

Taskade now connects Stripe and 100+ integrations with your AI Agents, Projects, and Automations so you can grow and automate your business.

One prompt builds live dashboards, portals, and apps synced to your tools.

Your workspace is now a living business-in-a-box.

Get the full app bundle and share yours.

Vibe Payments

Stripe is now fully integrated into Taskade. Connect Stripe to your workspace to accept payments, manage billing, and automate your workflows. Learn more.

Successful payment : Send receipt, grant access, start onboarding

: Send receipt, grant access, start onboarding New customer : Create profile, attach plan, launch welcome checklist

: Create profile, attach plan, launch welcome checklist Cancellation: Pause access, trigger win-back survey, archive safely

App Highlight: Invoice Generator

Vibe Workflows

Build apps to manage your customers, support flows, and operations. Learn more.

New form submission : Create a task or project

: Create a task or project New customer request : Create a chat in Agent Inbox

: Create a chat in Agent Inbox Booking request : Update contact/deal in HubSpot + Taskade

: Update contact/deal in HubSpot + Taskade New meeting scheduled: Sync the meeting to your Google Calendar

App Highlight: Broker Calendar

Vibe Marketing

Move your marketing from scattered tools into one workspace. Learn more.

Reddit posts and RSS feeds : Aggregate, summarize and publish to WordPress

: Aggregate, summarize and publish to WordPress Product launch : Share updates and "what's new" to X/LinkedIn/Reddit

: Share updates and "what's new" to X/LinkedIn/Reddit New YouTube videos: Transcribe, summarize, republish the content

App Highlight: Crypto Marketplace

Vibe Tracking

Build apps that collect leads, sync records, and turn updates into action. Learn more.

Lead submitted : Add row in Google Sheets, notify team via Slack

: Add row in Google Sheets, notify team via Slack Deal closed : Update table in Taskade, schedule kickoff via Calendly

: Update table in Taskade, schedule kickoff via Calendly External system event: Receive/send data via HTTP Request/Webhook

App Highlight: Team Planner

Connect payments, messaging, content, data, files, and dev tools. Turn scattered events into actions. Build dashboards, portals, and full apps that move on their own.

Connect : Plug in data, payments, external content in real-time

: Plug in data, payments, external content in real-time Automate : Turn events into actions to notify, create, publish, sync

: Turn events into actions to notify, create, publish, sync Orchestrate : Branch, Loop, and Filter to handle real-world edge cases at scale

: Branch, Loop, and Filter to handle real-world edge cases at scale Grow : Start with a single flow and evolve into dashboards, portals, and tools

: Start with a single flow and evolve into dashboards, portals, and tools Extend: Use Webhooks, HTTP requests, and APIs to integrate anything else

Browse all integrations: https://www.taskade.com/integrations

Learn more in our help center: https://help.taskade.com

🧩 Other Improvements

New: Builder Community: Share your apps. Get featured. Grow your business. Want the full app bundle or to share what you built? Post in the official threads on Twitter/X, FB Group, LinkedIn, and Reddit. Get featured on the homepage and community gallery Promote your business, agency, and new projects Drive traffic to your apps, projects, and services Publish your apps to the community directly Connect with others and grow together

Genesis App Enhancements: Build apps to grow and automate your business Live Database: Apps now fully connect Projects, Agents, and Automations Live Integrations: Connect third-party APIs directly into your apps Live Custom AI Agents: Improved integration of agents in apps Improved custom domain setup, linking and propagation Faster loading and smoother previews for shared apps Better SEO and indexing when sharing public apps Smoother mobile layout for published apps New auto-generated app thumbnails

Project Enhancements: Database and memory layer Agents now learn directly from your projects for smarter insights Cleaner previews for larger projects and long structured lists Improved hierarchy reconstruction for imported data

AI Agent Enhancements: Intelligence layer Agent Inbox chat log is now fully connected to Genesis apps Agent Knowledge links directly to Genesis projects Public AI agents can be embedded directly in Genesis apps Better tool call explanations and improved tool call rendering Better ingestion of large projects, files, and links as knowledge More reliable agent responses when using workspace context Reduced repetition in long multi-step outputs

AI Automation Enhancements: Execution layer Chat directly with Taskade AI to build and manage workflows Automations now remember context and adapt between runs Improved workflow editor for easier automation setup More advanced Google Sheets actions and triggers Better webhook retry handling for external services Faster run logs and clearer automation histories More stable when third-party apps rate-limit

Workspace Improvements: Unified space New Media tab to manage uploaded files, images, and videos Works beautifully across desktop, tablet, and mobile devices Improved search for apps, projects, agents, and automations

API & Integrations: Connect your apps New: Stripe Integration for payments, billing, invoices, and more Faster file sync with Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, and Box Improved connection with webhooks and third-party apps Custom Domain connections are now faster and more reliable

Improved security, stability, and speed

Various bug fixes and optimizations

Check all product updates on the Official Blog.

Your Workspace, Alive

Every other AI app builder gives you a shell.

Taskade gives you a living system that thinks:

🤖 Built-in chat (AI Agents)

🧠 Built-in database (Projects)

⚡️ 100+ integrations (Automations)

No code. No setup. Just creation.

Everything you need, alive from the start.

Memory, intelligence, motion, and storage, all built in.

Your workspace is the system behind every app you create.

Start building and exploring now

This is the origin of living software 🌱

— John Xie, Co-founder & CEO, Taskade

One prompt. One app. One living workspace.

