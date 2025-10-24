Hey there, Future App Builder 👋

Only developers could build software.

Only designers could create interfaces.

Only engineers could connect systems.

That was yesterday. Today, Taskade is your development team.

No code. No setup. Just creation.

One Prompt. One App.

Describe what you need. Taskade designs, connects, and builds it, complete with Projects, Agents, and Automations that work in sync. Learn more.

🌟 Example: A Marketing Dashboard that tracks your campaigns, analyzes performance, and highlights what's driving growth inside your workspace.

Your Workspace DNA

Every app you create is powered by your Workspace DNA — three living layers that connect memory, intelligence, and motion.

Projects store your data and memory.

AI Agents learn, reason, and act.

Automations keep everything connected and running.

Together, they form a workspace that thinks, learns, and grows with you.

🌟 Example: A Maintenance Tracker that logs and manages your equipment upkeep, tracks schedules, and automates reminders.

Build Living Systems

Your apps do much more than just display data. They use it.

AI Agents learn from your workspace, answer chats, and bring apps to life.

Automations connect your workflows and keep everything in motion.

🌟 Example: An Event Registration Website that collects signups, sends confirmations, and keeps attendees informed automatically.

Publish and Share

Launch your app in one click. Host it on your own domain or keep it private inside your workspace. Your Projects, Agents, and Automations stay connected. Learn more.

A Cost Calculator tool that anyone can use and share, get results instantly, trigger automated follow-ups, and export detailed estimates.

Finance Tracker — Manage and visualize your finances in one place. Powered by real-time intelligence inside your workspace.

Knowledge Hub — Build a living, searchable site powered by your team knowledge. Always up to date and fully connected to your workspace.

🧩 Other Improvements

Genesis Enhancements: Living Apps

Publish apps publicly or privately, password-protected

Share apps with custom links or bring your own domain

Clone and duplicate apps instantly with all data and files inside

Version history with timeline view and one-click restore

Media support for images, videos, and documents

Live preview and fullscreen modes for faster editing and testing

Updated "Folder → App" terminology for a more intuitive workspace

Project Enhancements: Database and Memory Layer

Real-time data sync between Genesis apps and projects

Table view now shows all custom fields automatically

Agents can now edit and create custom fields

Version tracking and edit history for every project

Improved performance, data structure, and controls

AI Agent Enhancements: Intelligence Layer

Improved agent memory, context, and recall accuracy

Public AI agents can be embedded on any website and app

Agents can now collaborate with one another on complex tasks

Unified chat with clearer tool indicators and file previews

Access latest OpenAI, Google Gemini, and Anthropic models

AI Automation Enhancements: Execution Layer

Automations connect directly with Genesis apps

Process external file uploads from forms and webhooks

File uploads now support documents, images, external files

Smarter forms that link fields automatically and run faster

Improved speed for cross-project and complex workflows

Workspace Improvements: Unified Space

New Media tab for managing file uploads and previews

New upload system with drag-and-drop and cloud support

Right-click menus for quick actions and improved settings

Faster navigation and new mobile touch experience

Google Calendar: sync your tasks and events more smoothly

Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, Box: upload and share files directly

Slack and GitHub: more reliable connections for team and project updates

Webhooks and Forms: send files or data from other apps straight into Taskade

Faster and smoother experience across all platforms

Improved security, stability, and overall speed

Various bug fixes and optimizations

Check all updates on the Changelog Forum.

🚀 Join the Community

Great things are built together. Your ideas, feedback, and creations shape the future of Taskade Genesis.

Connect, learn, and build with us:

Forum | Reddit | Facebook Group | Updates | Tutorials | Docs | Community

From a unified workspace… to an AI-native creation platform.

Your workspace becomes the backend. Your prompt becomes the app.

Just as HyperCard empowered anyone to build software in 1987,

Taskade Genesis empowers anyone to build intelligent, living systems in 2025.

This is just the beginning. 🚀

Start creating and exploring now

This is the origin of living software 🌱

— John Xie, Co-founder & CEO, Taskade

