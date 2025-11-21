download dots
💔 Subscription Cancellation Win-Back with AI

Trigger win-back campaigns when customers cancel subscriptions. Collect feedback, offer incentives, and track recovery efforts in your CRM.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

  • Send cancellation feedback survey immediately

  • Create HubSpot deal for win-back opportunity

  • AI-generate personalized win-back email based on customer history

  • Schedule follow-up task for personal outreach

  • Track win-back success rates in dashboard

Automation Flow

Trigger: Stripe Subscription Canceled

Actions:

  1. Send cancellation survey via form
  2. Create HubSpot deal: "Win-back: [Customer]"
  3. AI Generate personalized win-back offer
  4. Send win-back email with offer
  5. Create task for personal follow-up

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Connect Stripe and HubSpot

  • Configure your win-back offer templates

  • Enable the toggle to activate