What Can You Do With This Automation?
Send cancellation feedback survey immediately
Create HubSpot deal for win-back opportunity
AI-generate personalized win-back email based on customer history
Schedule follow-up task for personal outreach
Track win-back success rates in dashboard
Automation Flow
Trigger: Stripe Subscription Canceled
Actions:
- Send cancellation survey via form
- Create HubSpot deal: "Win-back: [Customer]"
- AI Generate personalized win-back offer
- Send win-back email with offer
- Create task for personal follow-up
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Connect Stripe and HubSpot
Configure your win-back offer templates
Enable the toggle to activate