What Can You Do With This Automation?
Send immediate notification email when payment fails
Update HubSpot deal status to "Payment Issue"
Create urgent task for account manager to follow up
Send reminder sequence at 3, 7, and 14 days
Escalate to Slack if payment not recovered within threshold
Automation Flow
Trigger: Stripe Payment Failed
Actions:
- Send "Payment Issue" email to customer
- Update HubSpot deal with payment status
- Create task: "Payment recovery - [Customer Name]"
- Delay 3 days → Send reminder email
- Post to #revenue-alerts if still unpaid
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Connect your Stripe account
Customize email templates for your brand
Set escalation thresholds
Enable the toggle to activate