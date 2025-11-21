download dots
Categories

🔔 Subscription Payment Failed Recovery with AI

Recover failed payments with automated dunning sequences. Send reminder emails, update CRM status, and escalate to your team for personal outreach.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

  • Send immediate notification email when payment fails

  • Update HubSpot deal status to "Payment Issue"

  • Create urgent task for account manager to follow up

  • Send reminder sequence at 3, 7, and 14 days

  • Escalate to Slack if payment not recovered within threshold

Automation Flow

Trigger: Stripe Payment Failed

Actions:

  1. Send "Payment Issue" email to customer
  2. Update HubSpot deal with payment status
  3. Create task: "Payment recovery - [Customer Name]"
  4. Delay 3 days → Send reminder email
  5. Post to #revenue-alerts if still unpaid

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Connect your Stripe account

  • Customize email templates for your brand

  • Set escalation thresholds

  • Enable the toggle to activate