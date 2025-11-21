download dots
Categories

📊 Monthly Revenue Report Automation with AI

Generate and distribute monthly financial reports automatically. Compile Stripe data, calculate KPIs, and share with leadership via email and Slack.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

  • Automatically compile all Stripe transactions for the month

  • Calculate MRR, ARR, churn rate, and other KPIs

  • Generate AI-powered summary and insights

  • Create Google Doc with formatted report

  • Email to leadership and post to #finance Slack channel

Automation Flow

Trigger: Schedule Monthly (Last day of month)

Actions:

  1. Search Stripe invoices for the month
  2. Search Stripe charges and subscriptions
  3. AI Generate financial summary and trends
  4. Create Google Doc: "Monthly Revenue Report - [Month]"
  5. Email report to [email protected]
  6. Post summary to #finance Slack channel

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Connect Stripe, Google Docs, Gmail, and Slack

  • Configure report recipients

  • Enable the toggle to activate