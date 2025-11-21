What Can You Do With This Automation?
Automatically compile all Stripe transactions for the month
Calculate MRR, ARR, churn rate, and other KPIs
Generate AI-powered summary and insights
Create Google Doc with formatted report
Email to leadership and post to #finance Slack channel
Automation Flow
Trigger: Schedule Monthly (Last day of month)
Actions:
- Search Stripe invoices for the month
- Search Stripe charges and subscriptions
- AI Generate financial summary and trends
- Create Google Doc: "Monthly Revenue Report - [Month]"
- Email report to [email protected]
- Post summary to #finance Slack channel
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Connect Stripe, Google Docs, Gmail, and Slack
Configure report recipients
Enable the toggle to activate