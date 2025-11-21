What Can You Do With This Automation?
Automatically create a customer record in HubSpot when Stripe payment is received
Generate a welcome project from template for new customer onboarding
Send personalized welcome email with next steps and resources
Notify your team in Slack about new customer signups
Schedule onboarding call via Calendly integration
Automation Flow
Trigger: Stripe New Customer
Actions:
- Create HubSpot Contact with Stripe data
- Create Project from "Customer Onboarding" template
- Send Welcome Email via Gmail
- Post to #new-customers Slack channel
- Create follow-up task for account manager
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Connect your Stripe account
Connect HubSpot, Gmail, and Slack
Customize the welcome email and project template
Enable the toggle to activate