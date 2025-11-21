download dots
🎉 New Customer Onboarding Flow with AI

Automatically onboard new customers when they complete their first payment. Create projects, send welcome emails, and notify your team.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

  • Automatically create a customer record in HubSpot when Stripe payment is received

  • Generate a welcome project from template for new customer onboarding

  • Send personalized welcome email with next steps and resources

  • Notify your team in Slack about new customer signups

  • Schedule onboarding call via Calendly integration

Automation Flow

Trigger: Stripe New Customer

Actions:

  1. Create HubSpot Contact with Stripe data
  2. Create Project from "Customer Onboarding" template
  3. Send Welcome Email via Gmail
  4. Post to #new-customers Slack channel
  5. Create follow-up task for account manager

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Connect your Stripe account

  • Connect HubSpot, Gmail, and Slack

  • Customize the welcome email and project template

  • Enable the toggle to activate