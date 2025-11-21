What Can You Do With This Automation?
Generate Stripe invoice when project is marked complete
Send professional invoice email to client
Update project status and financial records
Track payment status in dashboard
Send automatic reminders for overdue invoices
Automation Flow
Trigger: Task Completed (marked as "Deliverable")
Actions:
- Retrieve customer Stripe ID from project
- Create Stripe invoice with project details
- Send invoice email to client
- Update project custom field: "Invoiced"
- Log to Google Sheets for tracking
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Connect Stripe and configure invoice settings
Set up your project templates with customer IDs
Enable the toggle to activate