download dots
Categories

🧾 Invoice Generation & Delivery with AI

Automatically generate and send invoices when projects complete or services are delivered. Track payment status and send reminders for overdue invoices.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

  • Generate Stripe invoice when project is marked complete

  • Send professional invoice email to client

  • Update project status and financial records

  • Track payment status in dashboard

  • Send automatic reminders for overdue invoices

Automation Flow

Trigger: Task Completed (marked as "Deliverable")

Actions:

  1. Retrieve customer Stripe ID from project
  2. Create Stripe invoice with project details
  3. Send invoice email to client
  4. Update project custom field: "Invoiced"
  5. Log to Google Sheets for tracking

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Connect Stripe and configure invoice settings

  • Set up your project templates with customer IDs

  • Enable the toggle to activate