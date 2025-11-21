download dots
📋 Consultation Booking with Intake Form with AI

Combine scheduling with intake form collection. Gather client information before consultations and prepare personalized meeting agendas.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

  • Collect detailed intake information when booking

  • Store responses for meeting preparation

  • AI-generate personalized meeting agenda

  • Create preparation document for consultant

  • Send pre-meeting questionnaire if needed

Automation Flow

Trigger: Calendly Invitee Created (with intake form)

Actions:

  1. Parse intake form responses
  2. Create client profile in CRM
  3. AI Generate meeting agenda based on intake
  4. Create prep document with client details
  5. Send confirmation with what to expect

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Configure Calendly with intake questions

  • Set up AI agenda generation prompts

  • Enable the toggle to activate