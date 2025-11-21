What Can You Do With This Automation?
Collect detailed intake information when booking
Store responses for meeting preparation
AI-generate personalized meeting agenda
Create preparation document for consultant
Send pre-meeting questionnaire if needed
Automation Flow
Trigger: Calendly Invitee Created (with intake form)
Actions:
- Parse intake form responses
- Create client profile in CRM
- AI Generate meeting agenda based on intake
- Create prep document with client details
- Send confirmation with what to expect
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Configure Calendly with intake questions
Set up AI agenda generation prompts
Enable the toggle to activate