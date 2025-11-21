What Can You Do With This Automation?
Send reminder email 24 hours before appointment
Send SMS reminder 2 hours before meeting
Include meeting link and any prep instructions
Allow easy rescheduling if needed
Track reminder delivery and open rates
Automation Flow
Trigger: Schedule Daily (check for tomorrow's appointments)
Actions:
- Find all appointments for tomorrow
- Loop through each appointment
- Send reminder email with meeting details
- Send SMS reminder via Twilio
- Update reminder status in tracking sheet
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Connect Gmail and Twilio
Configure reminder timing and messages
Enable the toggle to activate