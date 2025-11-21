download dots
⏰ Meeting Reminder Sequence with AI

Send automated reminder emails and SMS at optimal intervals before appointments. Reduce no-shows and ensure clients arrive prepared.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

  • Send reminder email 24 hours before appointment

  • Send SMS reminder 2 hours before meeting

  • Include meeting link and any prep instructions

  • Allow easy rescheduling if needed

  • Track reminder delivery and open rates

Automation Flow

Trigger: Schedule Daily (check for tomorrow's appointments)

Actions:

  1. Find all appointments for tomorrow
  2. Loop through each appointment
  3. Send reminder email with meeting details
  4. Send SMS reminder via Twilio
  5. Update reminder status in tracking sheet

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Connect Gmail and Twilio

  • Configure reminder timing and messages

  • Enable the toggle to activate