What Can You Do With This Automation?
Accept class bookings via form or booking system
Automatically update class roster in real-time
Send confirmation with class details and prep info
Manage waitlist and notify when spots open
Send reminder before class starts
Automation Flow
Trigger: Form Submission (Class Booking)
Actions:
- Check class capacity
- Branch: If spots available → Add to roster
- Branch: If full → Add to waitlist
- Send appropriate confirmation email
- Notify instructor of new booking
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Set up class capacity limits
Configure confirmation emails
Enable the toggle to activate