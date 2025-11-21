download dots
Categories

🏃 Class Booking & Roster Management with AI

Manage fitness class or workshop bookings with automatic roster updates, confirmation emails, and waitlist management.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

  • Accept class bookings via form or booking system

  • Automatically update class roster in real-time

  • Send confirmation with class details and prep info

  • Manage waitlist and notify when spots open

  • Send reminder before class starts

Automation Flow

Trigger: Form Submission (Class Booking)

Actions:

  1. Check class capacity
  2. Branch: If spots available → Add to roster
  3. Branch: If full → Add to waitlist
  4. Send appropriate confirmation email
  5. Notify instructor of new booking

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Set up class capacity limits

  • Configure confirmation emails

  • Enable the toggle to activate