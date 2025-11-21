download dots
📧 Post-Meeting Follow-Up with AI

Automatically send follow-up emails after meetings with meeting notes, action items, and next-step scheduling options.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

  • Send thank-you email after meeting concludes

  • Include AI-generated meeting summary

  • Create action item tasks for your team

  • Offer next appointment scheduling link

  • Trigger satisfaction survey after key meetings

Automation Flow

Trigger: Zoom Meeting Ended (or Calendar Event + Delay)

Actions:

  1. AI Generate meeting summary
  2. Send follow-up email with summary
  3. Create action item tasks
  4. Include Calendly link for next meeting
  5. Schedule satisfaction survey for 1 day later

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Connect Zoom and Gmail

  • Configure follow-up email templates

  • Enable the toggle to activate