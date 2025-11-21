What Can You Do With This Automation?
Send thank-you email after meeting concludes
Include AI-generated meeting summary
Create action item tasks for your team
Offer next appointment scheduling link
Trigger satisfaction survey after key meetings
Automation Flow
Trigger: Zoom Meeting Ended (or Calendar Event + Delay)
Actions:
- AI Generate meeting summary
- Send follow-up email with summary
- Create action item tasks
- Include Calendly link for next meeting
- Schedule satisfaction survey for 1 day later
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Connect Zoom and Gmail
Configure follow-up email templates
Enable the toggle to activate