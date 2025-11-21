download dots
✅ Appointment Booking Confirmation Flow with AI

Automatically send personalized confirmation emails, create calendar events, and prepare meeting materials when appointments are booked.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

  • Send personalized confirmation email with meeting details

  • Create Google Calendar event with all participant details

  • Generate meeting prep document with client background

  • Notify your team about new appointments

  • Add booking to CRM for tracking

Automation Flow

Trigger: Calendly Invitee Created

Actions:

  1. Create Google Calendar event with details
  2. Send confirmation email with agenda
  3. Create HubSpot contact if new client
  4. Generate meeting prep document
  5. Post to #appointments Slack channel

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Connect Calendly, Google Calendar, and Gmail

  • Customize confirmation email template

  • Enable the toggle to activate