What Can You Do With This Automation?
Send personalized confirmation email with meeting details
Create Google Calendar event with all participant details
Generate meeting prep document with client background
Notify your team about new appointments
Add booking to CRM for tracking
Automation Flow
Trigger: Calendly Invitee Created
Actions:
- Create Google Calendar event with details
- Send confirmation email with agenda
- Create HubSpot contact if new client
- Generate meeting prep document
- Post to #appointments Slack channel
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Connect Calendly, Google Calendar, and Gmail
Customize confirmation email template
Enable the toggle to activate