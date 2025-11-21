Strengthen donor relationships with our AI Nonprofit Donor Portal. Built with Taskade Genesis, this portal shares impact reports, events, and giving opportunities with supporters.

What Is a Nonprofit Donor Portal?

A Nonprofit Donor Portal is a workspace for engaging donors and supporters. Powered by Projects & Memory, it includes impact reports, event calendars, giving options, and communication feeds.

Why Use an AI Donor Portal?

Donor engagement drives giving. This portal deepens connections:

Impact Reports: Show how donations make a difference

Show how donations make a difference Event Calendar: Upcoming volunteer and fundraising events

Upcoming volunteer and fundraising events Giving Options: Multiple ways to contribute

Multiple ways to contribute News Feed: Organization updates and stories

Organization updates and stories Automated Updates: Automations send newsletters

Who Should Use This Portal?

This Donor Portal helps:

Nonprofits engaging supporters

engaging supporters Foundations reporting to donors

reporting to donors Charities building community

building community Schools connecting with alumni

connecting with alumni Faith Organizations engaging congregations

How To Deploy This Portal?

Click "Use Portal" to open the Nonprofit Donor Portal Add impact stories and reports Set up event calendar and giving options Configure automated updates Share with donors and supporters

Build custom nonprofit systems with Taskade Genesis. Learn about Workspace DNA. Explore the Community Gallery.