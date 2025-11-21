Maintain client confidence with our AI Project Status Portal. Built with Taskade Genesis, this portal shows project progress, milestones, and deliverables in real-time.

What Is a Project Status Portal?

A Project Status Portal is a client-facing workspace showing project progress. Powered by Projects & Memory, it includes milestone tracking, task status, timeline visualization, and deliverable access.

Why Use an AI Project Portal?

Clients want visibility. This portal provides it:

Milestone Tracking: Visual progress through phases

Task Status: See what's in progress and completed

Timeline View: Project schedule at a glance

Deliverable Access: Download completed work

Automated Updates: Automations notify on progress

Who Should Use This Portal?

This Project Portal helps:

Agencies reporting to clients

Developers showing build progress

Contractors tracking construction

Consultants delivering engagements

Any Project Team working with clients

How To Deploy This Portal?

Click "Use Portal" to open the Project Status Portal Set up milestones and task tracking Add timeline and deliverable sections Configure progress notifications Share with clients

