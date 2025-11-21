Maintain client confidence with our AI Project Status Portal. Built with Taskade Genesis, this portal shows project progress, milestones, and deliverables in real-time.
What Is a Project Status Portal?
A Project Status Portal is a client-facing workspace showing project progress. Powered by Projects & Memory, it includes milestone tracking, task status, timeline visualization, and deliverable access.
Why Use an AI Project Portal?
Clients want visibility. This portal provides it:
- Milestone Tracking: Visual progress through phases
- Task Status: See what's in progress and completed
- Timeline View: Project schedule at a glance
- Deliverable Access: Download completed work
- Automated Updates: Automations notify on progress
Who Should Use This Portal?
This Project Portal helps:
- Agencies reporting to clients
- Developers showing build progress
- Contractors tracking construction
- Consultants delivering engagements
- Any Project Team working with clients
How To Deploy This Portal?
- Click "Use Portal" to open the Project Status Portal
- Set up milestones and task tracking
- Add timeline and deliverable sections
- Configure progress notifications
- Share with clients
Build custom project systems with Taskade Genesis. Connect to /generate/dashboards for visual reports. Explore the Community Gallery.