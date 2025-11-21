download dots
🏛️ AI Room Booking Portal

Manage facility and room bookings with a client portal. Show availability, handle reservations, and track usage.
✨ Dynamic AI builders
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Generate, publish, & share everywhere

Streamline facility management with our AI Room Booking Portal. Built with Taskade Genesis, this portal displays room availability and handles reservations automatically.

What Is a Room Booking Portal?

A Room Booking Portal is a workspace for managing facility reservations. Powered by Projects & Memory, it shows room availability, processes bookings, and tracks facility usage.

Why Use an AI Room Portal?

Room scheduling shouldn't require spreadsheets. This portal provides:

  • Visual Availability: See all rooms and time slots
  • Easy Booking: Reserve with a few clicks
  • Conflict Prevention: No double-bookings
  • Usage Analytics: Track room utilization
  • Automated Notifications: Automations confirm bookings

Who Should Use This Portal?

This Room Portal is essential for:

  • Coworking Spaces managing meeting rooms
  • Corporate Offices scheduling facilities
  • Schools booking classrooms
  • Event Venues managing space rental
  • Any Facility with bookable rooms

How To Deploy This Portal?

  1. Click "Use Portal" to open the Room Booking Portal
  2. Add your rooms and facilities
  3. Set availability and booking rules
  4. Configure confirmation automations
  5. Share with users

Build custom facility systems with Taskade Genesis. Connect to /generate/dashboards for usage reports. Explore the Community Gallery.