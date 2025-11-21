Transform coaching relationships with our AI Coaching Client Portal. Built with Taskade Genesis, this portal provides clients with session notes, progress tracking, and reflection tools.
What Is a Coaching Client Portal?
A Coaching Client Portal is a workspace for managing coaching engagements. Powered by Projects & Memory, it includes session notes, goal tracking, reflection journals, and progress visualization.
Why Use an AI Coaching Portal?
Coaching requires continuity. This portal ensures it:
- Session Notes: Shared notes from each session
- Goal Tracking: Visual progress toward objectives
- Reflection Tools: Journals and self-assessment
- Resource Library: Exercises and materials
- Progress Reports: Automated summaries via Automations
Who Should Use This Portal?
This Coaching Portal helps:
- Executive Coaches tracking client growth
- Life Coaches supporting transformation
- Career Coaches managing job seekers
- Health Coaches tracking wellness goals
- Any Coach wanting better client engagement
How To Deploy This Portal?
- Click "Use Portal" to open the Coaching Client Portal
- Set up goal and session tracking
- Add reflection and journal sections
- Configure progress visualizations
- Share with coaching clients
Build custom coaching systems with Taskade Genesis. Add AI Agents for between-session support. Explore the Community Gallery.