Transform coaching relationships with our AI Coaching Client Portal. Built with Taskade Genesis, this portal provides clients with session notes, progress tracking, and reflection tools.

What Is a Coaching Client Portal?

A Coaching Client Portal is a workspace for managing coaching engagements. Powered by Projects & Memory, it includes session notes, goal tracking, reflection journals, and progress visualization.

Why Use an AI Coaching Portal?

Coaching requires continuity. This portal ensures it:

Session Notes: Shared notes from each session

Goal Tracking: Visual progress toward objectives

Reflection Tools: Journals and self-assessment

Resource Library: Exercises and materials

Progress Reports: Automated summaries via Automations

Who Should Use This Portal?

This Coaching Portal helps:

Executive Coaches tracking client growth

Life Coaches supporting transformation

Career Coaches managing job seekers

Health Coaches tracking wellness goals

Any Coach wanting better client engagement

How To Deploy This Portal?

Click "Use Portal" to open the Coaching Client Portal Set up goal and session tracking Add reflection and journal sections Configure progress visualizations Share with coaching clients

