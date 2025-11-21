Simplify class enrollment with our AI Class Booking Portal. Built with Taskade Genesis, this portal lets students view schedules, book classes, and access materials.

What Is a Class Booking Portal?

A Class Booking Portal is a student-facing workspace for class registration and management. Powered by Automations, it displays class schedules, handles registrations, and shares class materials.

Why Use an AI Class Portal?

Class management should be easy. This portal delivers:

Class Schedules: Visual calendar of available classes

Easy Registration: Students book with one click

Material Access: Class resources in one place

Waitlist Management: Automatic waitlist handling

Reminders: Automations send class reminders

Who Should Use This Portal?

This Class Portal helps:

Fitness Studios managing class bookings

Dance Schools scheduling classes

Workshop Instructors organizing sessions

Training Centers managing programs

Any Educator offering scheduled classes

How To Deploy This Portal?

Click "Use Portal" to open the Class Booking Portal Add your classes and schedules Configure registration settings Add class materials and resources Share with students

Build custom education systems with Taskade Genesis. Learn about Workspace DNA. Explore the Community Gallery.