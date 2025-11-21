Deliver exceptional consulting experiences with our AI Consulting Client Portal. Built with Taskade Genesis, this portal manages client onboarding, session scheduling, and deliverable sharing.
What Is a Consulting Client Portal?
A Consulting Client Portal is a workspace for managing consultant-client relationships. Powered by Automations, it includes intake forms, session scheduling, document sharing, and progress tracking.
Why Use an AI Consulting Portal?
Consulting requires organization. This portal centralizes everything:
- Client Onboarding: Intake forms and questionnaires
- Session Scheduling: Clients book directly from the portal
- Deliverable Sharing: Reports and recommendations in one place
- Progress Tracking: Clients see engagement progress
- Automated Follow-ups: Automations send reminders
Who Should Use This Portal?
This Consulting Portal is perfect for:
- Management Consultants managing engagements
- Business Coaches tracking client progress
- Strategy Advisors sharing recommendations
- Freelance Consultants scaling services
- Advisory Firms managing multiple clients
How To Deploy This Portal?
- Click "Use Portal" to open the Consulting Client Portal
- Customize intake forms and branding
- Set up your availability for scheduling
- Add deliverable templates
- Share with new clients
Build custom consulting systems with Taskade Genesis. Add AI Agents for client support. Explore the Community Gallery.