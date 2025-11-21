Elevate your client relationships with our AI Agency Client Portal. Built with Taskade Genesis, give each client a branded workspace with projects, reports, and direct communication.

What Is an Agency Client Portal?

An Agency Client Portal is a dedicated workspace for managing agency-client relationships. Powered by Projects & Memory, it centralizes project deliverables, reports, approvals, and communication in one branded environment.

Why Use an AI Agency Portal?

Scattered emails lose clients. This portal delivers professionalism:

Branded Experience: Custom logos and colors for each client

Custom logos and colors for each client Project Tracking: Clients see progress and milestones

Clients see progress and milestones Deliverable Hub: Centralized file sharing and approvals

Centralized file sharing and approvals Automated Reports: Automations send regular updates

Automations send regular updates Client Communication: Threaded discussions in context

Who Should Use This Portal?

This Agency Portal is essential for:

Marketing Agencies managing multiple clients

managing multiple clients Design Studios delivering creative projects

delivering creative projects Development Agencies tracking builds

tracking builds PR Firms sharing coverage and reports

sharing coverage and reports Any Agency wanting better client experience

How To Deploy This Portal?

Click "Use Portal" to open the Agency Client Portal Duplicate for each new client Customize branding and add projects Set up automated status reports Share the private link with your client

Build custom agency systems with Taskade Genesis. Connect to /generate/dashboards for client reporting. Explore the Community Gallery.