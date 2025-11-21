Elevate your client relationships with our AI Agency Client Portal. Built with Taskade Genesis, give each client a branded workspace with projects, reports, and direct communication.
What Is an Agency Client Portal?
An Agency Client Portal is a dedicated workspace for managing agency-client relationships. Powered by Projects & Memory, it centralizes project deliverables, reports, approvals, and communication in one branded environment.
Why Use an AI Agency Portal?
Scattered emails lose clients. This portal delivers professionalism:
- Branded Experience: Custom logos and colors for each client
- Project Tracking: Clients see progress and milestones
- Deliverable Hub: Centralized file sharing and approvals
- Automated Reports: Automations send regular updates
- Client Communication: Threaded discussions in context
Who Should Use This Portal?
This Agency Portal is essential for:
- Marketing Agencies managing multiple clients
- Design Studios delivering creative projects
- Development Agencies tracking builds
- PR Firms sharing coverage and reports
- Any Agency wanting better client experience
How To Deploy This Portal?
- Click "Use Portal" to open the Agency Client Portal
- Duplicate for each new client
- Customize branding and add projects
- Set up automated status reports
- Share the private link with your client
Build custom agency systems with Taskade Genesis.