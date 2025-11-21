Delight pet owners with our AI Pet Services Portal. Built with Taskade Genesis, this portal manages bookings, pet profiles, and service updates for pet care businesses.

What Is a Pet Services Portal?

A Pet Services Portal is a client-facing workspace for pet care businesses. Powered by Projects & Memory, it includes pet profiles, service bookings, visit notes, and photo/video updates.

Why Use an AI Pet Portal?

Pet parents want updates. This portal delivers them:

Pet Profiles: Store pet details and preferences

Easy Booking: Clients schedule services directly

Visit Notes: Share how each visit went

Photo Updates: Send pictures during stays

Health Records: Track vaccinations and care notes

Who Should Use This Portal?

This Pet Portal helps:

Pet Sitters managing clients

Dog Walkers scheduling and reporting

Pet Groomers booking appointments

Boarding Facilities updating pet parents

Pet Daycares sharing daily reports

How To Deploy This Portal?

Click "Use Portal" to open the Pet Services Portal Set up pet profiles and client accounts Configure service booking options Enable visit note and photo sharing Share portal with pet owners

Build custom pet business systems with Taskade Genesis. Add Automations for automatic updates. Explore the Community Gallery.