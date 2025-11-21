Delight pet owners with our AI Pet Services Portal. Built with Taskade Genesis, this portal manages bookings, pet profiles, and service updates for pet care businesses.
What Is a Pet Services Portal?
A Pet Services Portal is a client-facing workspace for pet care businesses. Powered by Projects & Memory, it includes pet profiles, service bookings, visit notes, and photo/video updates.
Why Use an AI Pet Portal?
Pet parents want updates. This portal delivers them:
- Pet Profiles: Store pet details and preferences
- Easy Booking: Clients schedule services directly
- Visit Notes: Share how each visit went
- Photo Updates: Send pictures during stays
- Health Records: Track vaccinations and care notes
Who Should Use This Portal?
This Pet Portal helps:
- Pet Sitters managing clients
- Dog Walkers scheduling and reporting
- Pet Groomers booking appointments
- Boarding Facilities updating pet parents
- Pet Daycares sharing daily reports
How To Deploy This Portal?
- Click "Use Portal" to open the Pet Services Portal
- Set up pet profiles and client accounts
- Configure service booking options
- Enable visit note and photo sharing
- Share portal with pet owners
Build custom pet business systems with Taskade Genesis. Add Automations for automatic updates. Explore the Community Gallery.