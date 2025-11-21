Build trust with investors through our AI Investor Relations Portal. Built with Taskade Genesis, this portal provides LPs and stakeholders with KPIs, updates, and documents in one secure workspace.

What Is an Investor Relations Portal?

An Investor Relations Portal is a secure workspace for communicating with investors and stakeholders. Powered by Projects & Memory, it includes financial dashboards, document libraries, update feeds, and meeting scheduling.

Why Use an AI Investor Portal?

Investor communication is critical. This portal ensures transparency:

Live KPIs: Dashboards with real-time metrics

Dashboards with real-time metrics Document Library: Secure access to reports and filings

Secure access to reports and filings Update Feed: Regular progress updates and news

Regular progress updates and news Meeting Scheduling: Book investor calls directly

Book investor calls directly Automated Reports: Automations send quarterly updates

Who Should Use This Portal?

This Investor Portal helps:

Startups managing investor relations

managing investor relations Fund Managers reporting to LPs

reporting to LPs CFOs sharing financial updates

sharing financial updates Board Members accessing company data

accessing company data Enterprises managing stakeholder communication

How To Deploy This Portal?

Click "Use Portal" to open the Investor Relations Portal Connect your metrics and KPIs Add documents and reports Set up automated update schedules Share secure links with investors

Build custom investor systems with Taskade Genesis. Learn about Workspace DNA. Explore the Community Gallery.