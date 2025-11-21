Showcase your support performance with our AI Support Dashboard Portal. Built with Taskade Genesis, this portal shares NPS, CSAT, and support metrics with clients and stakeholders.
What Is a Support Dashboard Portal?
A Support Dashboard Portal displays customer support performance metrics in a client-facing workspace. Powered by Projects & Memory, it includes satisfaction scores, response times, resolution rates, and trend analysis.
Why Use an AI Support Portal?
Transparency builds trust. This portal demonstrates your commitment:
- Live Metrics: Real-time NPS and CSAT scores
- Performance Trends: Track improvement over time
- Response Analytics: Show response and resolution times
- Client-Specific Views: Filter by account or product
- Automated Updates: Automations refresh data
Who Should Use This Portal?
This Support Portal helps:
- SaaS Companies proving support quality
- Agencies reporting on client satisfaction
- Customer Success Teams sharing performance
- Support Leaders communicating with stakeholders
- Enterprise Clients requiring transparency
How To Deploy This Portal?
- Click "Use Portal" to open the Support Dashboard Portal
- Connect your support metrics
- Configure visualization and filters
- Set up automated data refresh
- Share with clients and stakeholders
Build custom support systems with Taskade Genesis. Learn how to create your first app. Explore the Community Gallery.