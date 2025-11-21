Showcase your support performance with our AI Support Dashboard Portal. Built with Taskade Genesis, this portal shares NPS, CSAT, and support metrics with clients and stakeholders.

What Is a Support Dashboard Portal?

A Support Dashboard Portal displays customer support performance metrics in a client-facing workspace. Powered by Projects & Memory, it includes satisfaction scores, response times, resolution rates, and trend analysis.

Why Use an AI Support Portal?

Transparency builds trust. This portal demonstrates your commitment:

Real-time NPS and CSAT scores Performance Trends: Track improvement over time

Show response and resolution times Client-Specific Views: Filter by account or product

Who Should Use This Portal?

This Support Portal helps:

proving support quality Agencies reporting on client satisfaction

sharing performance Support Leaders communicating with stakeholders

How To Deploy This Portal?

Click "Use Portal" to open the Support Dashboard Portal Connect your support metrics Configure visualization and filters Set up automated data refresh Share with clients and stakeholders

