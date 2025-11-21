download dots
🏨 AI Hospitality Dashboard Portal

Share hospitality metrics with stakeholders. Real-time KPIs, occupancy, and performance in a branded portal.
✨ Dynamic AI builders
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Generate, publish, & share everywhere

Showcase hospitality performance with our AI Dashboard Portal. Built with Taskade Genesis, this portal shares occupancy, revenue, and guest satisfaction metrics with stakeholders.

What Is a Hospitality Dashboard Portal?

A Hospitality Dashboard Portal displays hotel and hospitality performance metrics in a client-facing workspace. Powered by Projects & Memory, it includes occupancy rates, RevPAR, guest satisfaction, and operational KPIs.

Why Use an AI Hospitality Portal?

Stakeholders need visibility. This portal provides it:

  • Occupancy Tracking: Real-time occupancy rates
  • Revenue Metrics: ADR, RevPAR, and revenue trends
  • Guest Satisfaction: Review scores and feedback
  • Operational KPIs: Housekeeping, F&B, and more
  • Automated Updates: Automations refresh data

Who Should Use This Portal?

This Hospitality Portal helps:

  • Hotel Owners reporting to investors
  • Management Companies tracking properties
  • General Managers sharing with corporate
  • Hospitality Groups monitoring portfolio
  • Revenue Managers communicating performance

How To Deploy This Portal?

  1. Click "Use Portal" to open the Hospitality Dashboard Portal
  2. Connect your hospitality metrics
  3. Configure dashboards and KPIs
  4. Set up automated data refresh
  5. Share with stakeholders

Build custom hospitality systems with Taskade Genesis. Add AI Agents for analysis. Explore the Community Gallery.