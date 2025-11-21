🏨 AI Hospitality Dashboard Portal

Showcase hospitality performance with our AI Dashboard Portal. Built with Taskade Genesis, this portal shares occupancy, revenue, and guest satisfaction metrics with stakeholders.
What Is a Hospitality Dashboard Portal?
A Hospitality Dashboard Portal displays hotel and hospitality performance metrics in a client-facing workspace. Powered by Projects & Memory, it includes occupancy rates, RevPAR, guest satisfaction, and operational KPIs.
Why Use an AI Hospitality Portal?
Stakeholders need visibility. This portal provides it:
- Occupancy Tracking: Real-time occupancy rates
- Revenue Metrics: ADR, RevPAR, and revenue trends
- Guest Satisfaction: Review scores and feedback
- Operational KPIs: Housekeeping, F&B, and more
- Automated Updates: Automations refresh data
Who Should Use This Portal?
This Hospitality Portal helps:
- Hotel Owners reporting to investors
- Management Companies tracking properties
- General Managers sharing with corporate
- Hospitality Groups monitoring portfolio
- Revenue Managers communicating performance
How To Deploy This Portal?
- Click "Use Portal" to open the Hospitality Dashboard Portal
- Connect your hospitality metrics
- Configure dashboards and KPIs
- Set up automated data refresh
- Share with stakeholders
Build custom hospitality systems with Taskade Genesis. Add AI Agents for analysis. Explore the Community Gallery.