Streamline scheduling with our AI Appointment Booking Portal. Built with Taskade Genesis, this portal lets clients view availability and book appointments with automatic confirmations.

What Is an Appointment Booking Portal?

An Appointment Booking Portal is a client-facing workspace for scheduling services. Powered by Automations, it displays availability, captures booking details, sends confirmations, and manages reminders.

Why Use an AI Booking Portal?

Back-and-forth scheduling wastes time. This portal eliminates it:

Real-Time Availability: Clients see open slots instantly

Self-Service Booking: No back-and-forth emails

Automatic Confirmations: Instant booking confirmations

Reminder Automation: Automations reduce no-shows

Branded Experience: Professional booking interface

Who Should Use This Portal?

This Booking Portal is essential for:

Service Providers scheduling appointments

Consultants booking client calls

Healthcare Providers managing patient visits

Salons & Spas scheduling services

Any Business taking appointments

How To Deploy This Portal?

Click "Use Portal" to open the Appointment Booking Portal Set your availability and service types Customize branding and booking fields Enable confirmation and reminder automations Share the booking link with clients

