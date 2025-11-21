Build social proof with our AI Testimonial Portal. Built with Taskade Genesis, this portal collects, curates, and displays client testimonials in one branded workspace.
What Is a Testimonial Portal?
A Testimonial Portal is a dedicated workspace for capturing and managing client testimonials. Powered by Projects & Memory, it includes submission forms, approval workflows, and display options for showcasing reviews.
Why Use an AI Testimonial Portal?
Social proof drives conversions. This portal streamlines collection:
- Easy Submission: Clients submit testimonials through simple forms
- Approval Workflow: Review and approve before publishing
- Media Support: Collect photos and videos with testimonials
- Organized Display: Categorize and showcase by product or service
- Automated Requests: Automations send testimonial requests
Who Should Use This Portal?
This Testimonial Portal helps:
- Agencies building client proof
- Service Businesses showcasing results
- SaaS Companies collecting user reviews
- Consultants highlighting transformations
- Any Business needing social proof
How To Deploy This Portal?
- Click "Use Portal" to open the Testimonial Portal
- Customize branding and submission fields
- Share the submission link with clients
- Approve and organize incoming testimonials
- Display on your website or share the portal
Build custom testimonial systems with Taskade Genesis. Add AI Agents to follow up with clients. Explore the Community Gallery.