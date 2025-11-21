Build social proof with our AI Testimonial Portal. Built with Taskade Genesis, this portal collects, curates, and displays client testimonials in one branded workspace.

What Is a Testimonial Portal?

A Testimonial Portal is a dedicated workspace for capturing and managing client testimonials. Powered by Projects & Memory, it includes submission forms, approval workflows, and display options for showcasing reviews.

Why Use an AI Testimonial Portal?

Social proof drives conversions. This portal streamlines collection:

Easy Submission: Clients submit testimonials through simple forms

Approval Workflow: Review and approve before publishing

Media Support: Collect photos and videos with testimonials

Organized Display: Categorize and showcase by product or service

Automated Requests: Automations send testimonial requests

Who Should Use This Portal?

This Testimonial Portal helps:

Agencies building client proof

Service Businesses showcasing results

SaaS Companies collecting user reviews

Consultants highlighting transformations

Any Business needing social proof

How To Deploy This Portal?

Click "Use Portal" to open the Testimonial Portal Customize branding and submission fields Share the submission link with clients Approve and organize incoming testimonials Display on your website or share the portal

Build custom testimonial systems with Taskade Genesis. Add AI Agents to follow up with clients. Explore the Community Gallery.