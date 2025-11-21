Coordinate events seamlessly with our AI Event Management Portal. Built with Taskade Genesis, this portal shares schedules, logistics, and updates with clients and stakeholders.

What Is an Event Management Portal?

An Event Management Portal is a collaborative workspace for planning and executing events. Powered by Projects & Memory, it includes schedules, task lists, vendor contacts, guest management, and live updates.

Why Use an AI Event Portal?

Events have many moving parts. This portal coordinates them:

Shared Schedule: Everyone sees the same timeline

Task Management: Track planning tasks and assignments

Vendor Coordination: Central hub for vendor contacts

Guest Management: Track RSVPs and seating

Live Updates: Automations notify stakeholders

Who Should Use This Portal?

This Event Portal is perfect for:

Event Planners managing client events

Corporate Events coordinating stakeholders

Wedding Planners keeping couples informed

Conference Organizers managing speakers and sponsors

Nonprofit Events coordinating volunteers

How To Deploy This Portal?

Click "Use Portal" to open the Event Management Portal Add event details and schedule Set up task tracking and assignments Configure guest and vendor sections Share with clients and stakeholders

Build custom event systems with Taskade Genesis. Add AI Agents for attendee questions. Explore the Community Gallery.