Provide sales transparency with our AI CRM Dashboard Portal. Built with Taskade Genesis, this portal shares pipeline, deals, and customer data with stakeholders.

What Is a CRM Dashboard Portal?

A CRM Dashboard Portal displays sales and customer data in a client-facing workspace. Powered by Projects & Memory, it includes pipeline visualization, deal tracking, customer insights, and performance metrics.

Why Use an AI CRM Portal?

Stakeholders need sales visibility. This portal delivers:

Pipeline View: Visual deal stages and progress

Visual deal stages and progress Deal Tracking: Status of key opportunities

Status of key opportunities Customer Insights: Account health and engagement

Account health and engagement Performance Metrics: Sales KPIs and trends

Sales KPIs and trends Automated Reports: Automations send updates

Who Should Use This Portal?

This CRM Portal helps:

Sales Leaders reporting to executives

reporting to executives Account Managers sharing with clients

sharing with clients Startups updating investors on traction

updating investors on traction Agencies showing client pipeline

showing client pipeline Partners tracking shared opportunities

How To Deploy This Portal?

Click "Use Portal" to open the CRM Dashboard Portal Connect your sales data Configure pipeline and deal views Set up automated reporting Share with stakeholders

Build custom sales systems with Taskade Genesis. Add AI Agents for deal analysis. Explore the Community Gallery.