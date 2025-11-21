Provide sales transparency with our AI CRM Dashboard Portal. Built with Taskade Genesis, this portal shares pipeline, deals, and customer data with stakeholders.
What Is a CRM Dashboard Portal?
A CRM Dashboard Portal displays sales and customer data in a client-facing workspace. Powered by Projects & Memory, it includes pipeline visualization, deal tracking, customer insights, and performance metrics.
Why Use an AI CRM Portal?
Stakeholders need sales visibility. This portal delivers:
- Pipeline View: Visual deal stages and progress
- Deal Tracking: Status of key opportunities
- Customer Insights: Account health and engagement
- Performance Metrics: Sales KPIs and trends
- Automated Reports: Automations send updates
Who Should Use This Portal?
This CRM Portal helps:
- Sales Leaders reporting to executives
- Account Managers sharing with clients
- Startups updating investors on traction
- Agencies showing client pipeline
- Partners tracking shared opportunities
How To Deploy This Portal?
- Click "Use Portal" to open the CRM Dashboard Portal
- Connect your sales data
- Configure pipeline and deal views
- Set up automated reporting
- Share with stakeholders
Build custom sales systems with Taskade Genesis. Add AI Agents for deal analysis. Explore the Community Gallery.